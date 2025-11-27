Dimerco Strengthens Global High-Tech Logistics with Strategic Warehouse Expansions in Singapore and San Francisco

Dimerco expands high-tech logistics capacity in Singapore and San Francisco to strengthen support for AI, semiconductor, and electronics supply chains.

Our expansions strengthen Dimerco’s ability to support the rapid global growth of AI and semiconductor supply chains, delivering faster, more reliable, and efficient logistics.” — Jeffrey Shih, CEO of Dimerco Express Group

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reflecting the rising global demand for specialized logistics driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technology, Dimerco Express Group has strategically expanded its warehousing facilities in two critical global gateways: Singapore and San Francisco.In Singapore, Dimerco has opened a new 35,000 sq ft logistics facility at 80 Alps Avenue within the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore (ALPS). The new warehouse is strategically situated within a Free Trade Zone (FTZ), streamlining customs processes, accelerating cross-border movement, reducing handling costs for sensitive, high-value cargo, and taking advantage of the longstanding US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. This facility significantly enhances Singapore's role as a pivotal transshipment and consolidation hub, particularly for AI hardware, semiconductor equipment, electronics, and healthcare sectors.Complementing this, Dimerco has also recently upgraded its San Francisco logistics facility to a 50,000 sq ft warehouse, bolstering its transpacific logistics capabilities. Together, these expansions underscore Dimerco's commitment to meeting market demands for robust, high-compliance logistics solutions and addressing the logistics complexities associated with time-critical and high-value technology shipments."Our latest expansions are driven by customer and market demands for enhanced logistics infrastructure capable of supporting the rapid global adoption of AI and semiconductor technologies," said Jeffrey Shih, CEO of Dimerco Express Group. "By strengthening our facilities in these strategic locations, we ensure faster, more reliable, and cost-effective logistics services, directly addressing the sophisticated needs of our global customers."These expanded facilities enable Dimerco to offer integrated logistics services, including air and ocean freight, bonded warehousing, contract logistics, and distribution. With proven expertise in handling sensitive and capital-intensive cargo such as semiconductor manufacturing tools and data-center components, Dimerco is well-positioned to manage increasingly complex global supply chains.The enhancements significantly improve scalability, allowing customers to efficiently handle peak demand periods and continuous growth in the AI-driven economy. Customers benefit from enhanced operational efficiency, greater reliability, and significant cost efficiencies.Globally, Dimerco maintains a strong operational footprint with over 150 offices, more than 80 contract logistics sites, and a network of over 200 partner agents.Businesses seeking expert logistics solutions for high-tech, high-compliance, and time-sensitive operations are encouraged to engage with Dimerco’s enhanced capabilities in Singapore , San Francisco, and beyond.For further information, visit Dimerco's website About Dimerco--------------------Dimerco Express Group integrates air and ocean freight, trade compliance, and contract logistics services to make global supply chains more effective and efficient. The majority of the company’s global logistics projects connect Asia’s logistics and manufacturing hubs with each other, and with North America and Europe. Started as an air freight forwarder in Taiwan in 1971, Dimerco now serves customers from 150+ Dimerco offices, 80 contract logistics operations, and 200+ strategic partner agents throughout China, India, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.For media enquiries, contact:

