Dimerco’s December report shows tightening air capacity, cautious ocean trends and weather disruptions

Inventory caution, MD-11F grounding and Asia weather events continue to influence freight flow and pricing.

Air capacity is under clear pressure as year-end volumes move quickly, while ocean capacity remains stable but watchful.” — Kathy Liu, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Dimerco Express Group

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimerco’s latest Asia-Pacific Freight Report points to a firm air market this month as peak-season e-commerce and high-tech cargo continue to lift demand across China, Southeast Asia and the Transpacific. Ocean freight remains steady but sensitive, with most shippers holding inventory rather than restocking aggressively ahead of Chinese New Year.Global Manufacturing PMI stayed at 50.8 in October, marking a third month of expansion, while airlines across the region are reallocating capacity to long-haul routes and freighter availability has tightened. Weather-driven port disruptions in Southeast Asia, vessel omissions, and Mexico’s nationwide road blockade have also influenced cargo flow and planning timelines at the close of the yearKey Highlights: December Freight Conditions------------------------------------------------------------- Air freight remains tight into the US and key Asia hubs, with e-commerce momentum continuing after Black Friday and Thanksgiving. The grounding of the MD-11F will have capacity impact especially on parcel carriers.⦿ Ocean freight is steady, supported by earlier front-loading and limited blank sailings heading into Chinese New Year.⦿ Southeast Asia sees ongoing weather-related delays and port omissions affecting schedules and space.⦿ China and Hong Kong report rising long-haul export volumes and tightening capacity to the US and EU.⦿ Mexico experienced transport disruption in late November due to nationwide blockades, affecting inland cargo access.“Air capacity is under clear pressure as year-end volumes move quickly, while ocean capacity remains stable but watchful,” said Kathy Liu, VP Global Sales and Marketing, Dimerco Express Group . “Much of the Q1 outlook now depends on restocking behaviour after Lunar New Year and how carriers manage space into 2026.”The full December 2025 Asia-Pacific Freight Report is available for download here About Dimerco--------------------Dimerco Express Group integrates air and ocean freight, trade compliance, and contract logistics services to make global supply chains more effective and efficient. The majority of the company’s global logistics projects connect Asia’s logistics and manufacturing hubs with each other, and with North America and Europe. Started as an air freight forwarder in Taiwan in 1971, Dimerco now serves customers from 150+ Dimerco offices, 80 contract logistics operations, and 200+ strategic partner agents throughout China, India, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.For interviews, expert commentary or data requests:

