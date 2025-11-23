Fireworks Buyback Event Nets More Than 700 Pounds of Firework

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

Fireworks Buyback Event Nets More Than 700 Pounds of Fireworks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 23, 2025,

HONOLULU — The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) and its partners collected 724 pounds of fireworks from people who brought their unused fireworks to an amnesty event at the Honolulu Police Training Academy on Sunday, November 23.

The total amount of illegal fireworks collected was 510 pounds and nearly 10% of those illegal fireworks turned in are to be used by professionals only. A total of $2,355 worth of gift cards were received by those who turned in the fireworks. This was the third and final buyback event of the year.

“Getting these fireworks out of our homes and off our streets will make this holiday season safer. I am very grateful for the residents who turned them in and acknowledge the danger these explosives pose to their families and neighborhoods,” said Governor Josh Green. “Every Hawaiʻi resident needs to remember the crushing heartbreak of the New Year’s 2025 tragedy. Illegal fireworks use killed six people including a 3-year-old boy and injured multiple members of the same family as well as innocent neighbors.”

“Each illegal firework we can get off the streets is a step forward. The people who brought fireworks to the amnesty event elevated the effort to protect their families and friends, “said DLE Director Mike Lambert.

The possession and use of Illegal fireworks like aerial devices (cakes), cannisters, aerial shells, mortars and Roman candles, as well as other consumer fireworks, are illegal and not permitted. You need to obtain a permit from your county fire department to use firecrackers legally.

This year, penalties for the use and storage of illegal fireworks are much stronger and there will be more law enforcement officers on patrol.

DLE has increased searches at all ports and is patrolling neighborhoods with drones focused on fireworks enforcement.

Just the possession, distribution, or operation of illegal fireworks is a felony carrying fines of up to $25,000 and up to 10 years in prison.

The new law also holds homeowners, parents and guardians responsible, not just those who light illegal fireworks.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD), Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General (DAG), Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), Honolulu Emergency Services Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives collaborated to ensure the event was safe and orderly.

HPD’s Specialized Services Division (SSD) will assess each explosive to make sure it is commercial grade. Any improvised explosives (Homemade) will be taken in by SSD for possible destruction. For all commercial grade explosives, DLE will handle intake and destruction.

