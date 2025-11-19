Submit Release
DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT FIREWORKS BUYBACK EVENT

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOKŌ KĀNĀWAI

MIKE LAMBERT

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

MEDIA ADVISORY

What: Department of Law Enforcement (DLE), in partnership with the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), Department of the Attorney General, Narcotics Enforcement Division, Honolulu Fire Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, will be conducting a Fireworks Buyback event to help the community safely dispose of unwanted or illegal fireworks, no questions asked.

When: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: HPD Training Academy

93-093 Waipahu Depot Road, Waipahu

Details: Community members can turn in illegal or display fireworks (mortars) and receive a grocery gift card in exchange.

  • Illegal fireworks: $5 per pound
  • Display fireworks (mortars): $10 per pound
  • Maximum redemption of $500 in grocery gift cards per turn-in

Items Accepted: Aerial devices (cakes), cannisters, arial shells, mortars, Roman candles

Items not Accepted: Fireworks purchases in retail outlets (firecrackers, fountains) homemade/modified fireworks, improvised explosives, guns/ammunition

Instructions for Transportation and Delivery of Items: Fireworks must be in a container in vehicle trunk.  Remain in vehicle while first responders recover fireworks.    

Media planning in-person or remote coverage should RSVP by sending your name and news organization before November 23, 2025 to [email protected]. Please note there may be restrictions on video/photos showing faces of residents dropping off fireworks and faces of law enforcement officers collecting the fireworks

Media contact:
David Patterson

Public Information Officer

Department of Law Enforcement, State of Hawai‘i

Cell: 808-225-4283

Email: [email protected]

