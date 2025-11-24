Accountability in Action: Federal Immigration Enforcement Numbers

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF INDIANA- Six illegal immigrants, five of whom are convicted felons, have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal reentry in the Southern District of Indiana. The prosecutions, which involved defendants from Monroe, Dubois, Marion, and Perry counties, stemmed from separate investigations. Each case was handled independently.

Defendant Sentence Prior Removals Prior Convictions Teodulo Gonzalez-Parral, 51, of Mexico 3 years, 10 months November 2010 (twice) & April 2012 Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (x3); Criminal Mischief (3rd & 2nd degree), 2nd Degree Assault Raymundo Antonio Galdamez-Lobo, 44, of El Salvador 3 years, 1 month December 2008, June 2009, September 2011, August 2012, June 2019, August 2022 Criminal Trespass; Driving while intoxicated (x3); Prostitution; Reckless Driving; Resisting Arrest; Providing False Information (x3); Burglary (x3); Evading arrest; Illegal Reentry Jorge A. Esparza-Reyna, 32, of Mexico 7 months November 2015, January 2018, June 2021 Driving Under the Influence (x2) Noe Hernandez-Cocullo, 37, of Mexico Time Served January 2009 & April 2023 Recklessly Endangering Safety of a Child Amin Derli Reynosa-Diaz, 29, of Mexico Time served October 2019 Domestic Battery Martin Cortez-Lopez, 36, of Mexico Time served February 2011 Possession of a controlled substance; Resisting an Officer with Violence; Disorderly Intoxication in Public

At the time the defendants entered their guilty pleas, they acknowledged that upon completion of their sentence, they will be subject to removal from the United States. Conditions of supervision require the defendants to surrender to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement upon release from federal custody.

“Violent criminal aliens who repeatedly violate our immigration laws and endanger our communities must face real consequences,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Through Operation Take Back America, we are unleashing the full force of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal aliens and ensure that those who threaten our security face swift and decisive justice.”

The Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations investigated these cases. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Judges Richard L. Young, Matthew P. Brookman, Tanya Walton Pratt, and James P. Hanlon.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Todd Shellenbarger, Matthew Miller, Meredith Wood, Carolyn Haney, and Lauren Wheatley, who prosecuted these cases.

These cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) and Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN)

