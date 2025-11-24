Submit Release
Foreign National Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Unlawfully Re-Entering United States After Deportation

ROCKFORD — A foreign national residing in Illinois has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for unlawfully re-entering the United States after previously being deported.

SANTOS VASQUEZ-ORTIZ, a native of Guatemala, was unlawfully present in the United States when he was arrested in 2021 for aggravated criminal sexual assault in McHenry County, Ill.  He was later convicted of the offense in state court.  Vasquez-Ortiz had been deported from the United States in 2008 and did not receive authorization from the U.S. government to return.

Vasquez-Ortiz, 41, pleaded guilty earlier this year in federal court in Rockford to one count of unlawful re-entry after removal.  U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston imposed the two-year federal prison sentence on Nov. 17, 2025.

The sentence was announced by Andrew S. Boutros, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Matthew J. Scarpino, Special Agent-in-Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations in Chicago.  The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert S. Ladd.

