California Man Sentenced to 33 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering

SIOUX FALLS - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier has sentenced a San Jacinto, California man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering. The sentencing took place on November 3, 2025.

Darrel Devorce, 56, was sentenced to 33 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, fine, and ordered to pay a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Devorce was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by a federal grand jury in May 2024. He pleaded guilty on July 28, 2025.

“Devorce is a longtime meth dealer responsible for shipping that poison into South Dakota since at least 2018,” said U.S. Attorney Parsons. “He will now be separated from the rest of society for most of the rest of his life.”

“IRS Criminal Investigation is proud to be part of a task force that is dedicated to dismantling criminal organizations that pose a threat to the safety of our local communities,” said Special Agent in Charge William Steenson. “Devorce’s 400-month prison sentence is a reflection of that dedication and our determination to use our financial expertise to help get dangerous people off our streets.”

Through an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, IRS Criminal Investigation, and the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, investigators learned that Darrel Devorce was responsible for running a large methamphetamine trafficking organization for approximately five years. Devorce began sourcing methamphetamine to co-conspirators in Sioux Falls around 2018 and continued to do so into 2023. During Devorce’s involvement in the conspiracy, he arranged for methamphetamine from California to be delivered to co-conspirators in South Dakota. Devorce directed others to conduct financial transactions involving the proceeds from the methamphetamine conspiracy using CashApp, Western Union and Zelle. The money transfers were designed to conceal the source of the proceeds of the methamphetamine conspiracy and Devorce’s involvement in the conspiracy.

In addition to Devorce, multiple other individuals from California and South Dakota were involved in the conspiracy, and to date over ten of them have been charged and convicted in federal court. Devorce was the leader of the group responsible for souring the drugs and directing the movement of money.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, IRS Criminal Investigation, and the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Hodges prosecuted the case.

Devorce was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.