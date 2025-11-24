Bakersfield Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Explosives and Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Matthew Henry Jacober, 44, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of explosives and manufacturing crystal methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced.

According to court documents, in July 2025, Jacober possessed 50 pounds of dynamite, which he had secreted in a cave approximately 10 to 15 feet from a travel trailer where Jacober was residing. In 2021, Jacober was convicted in Kern County Superior Court of making a destructive device without a permit, a felony. As a convicted felon, Jacober was prohibited from possessing explosives. In addition, Jacober was in the process of manufacturing crystal methamphetamine in his trailer, where he possessed both finished product and methamphetamine in the process of changing from liquid to a crystal form.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, and the Kern County Fire Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Escobar is prosecuting the case.

Jacober is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston on Feb. 17, 2026, Jacober faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the explosives charge and a mandatory minimum statutory penalty of five years, a maximum statutory penalty of 40 years in prison, and a $5 million fine for manufacturing methamphetamine. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.