New York Woman and Federal Inmate Charged with Contraband Offenses

SCRANTON – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that an Indictment was returned by a grand jury charging Primativa Soto-Martinez, age 35, with providing contraband to an inmate and Forrest Gilmore, age 30, with possession of contraband by an inmate.

According to United States Attorney Brian D. Miller, the Indictment alleges that on or about July 6, 2025, at the Federal Correctional Institution-Schuylkill in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, Soto-Martinez, a New York resident, provided and attempted to provide Forrest Gilmore, a federal inmate, with two bundles containing buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled substance.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Federal Bureau of Prisons Special Investigative Service. Assistant United States Attorney Tatum R. Wilson is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

