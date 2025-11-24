Aspire Systems Introduces xValU.ai - An AI-Powered Platform to Maximize Business Value from Oracle ERP Investments

Aspire Systems launches xValU.ai, an AI-powered enterprise platform helping organizations unlock continuous value from ERP.

xValU.ai brings intelligence, speed, and clarity to Oracle ERP programs, helping enterprises realize the business outcomes they’ve always aimed for but rarely achieved.” — Chenthil Eswaran, Business unit head – Enterprise Solutions, Aspire Systems

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems, a global technology services firm and an Oracle Partner recognized for innovation excellence, today announced xValU.ai, an AI-powered enterprise platform designed to help organizations unlock measurable business outcomes from their Oracle ERP initiatives.While enterprises worldwide have modernized their systems with Oracle ERP, many continue to face challenges in realizing its full business potential. Budget overruns, delayed adoption, and underutilized capabilities often prevent programs from delivering measurable ROI.xValU.ai bridges this gap by introducing AI-led intelligence and automation across every phase of the Oracle ERP lifecycle - from implementation to continuous operations. It helps organizations accelerate decision-making, reduce operational risk, and achieve faster value realization.At the heart of xValU.ai lies ValU GPT, Aspire Systems’ proprietary AI-driven intelligence engine that makes Oracle ERP programs insightful, predictive, and continuously improving.Through AI-led diagnostics and automation, organizations experience:-> ~90% faster decision cycles-> 60–80% acceleration in transformation programs-> ~40% lower risk exposure-> 2-3x ROI in around 12 monthsPreconfigured accelerators such as the Quarterly Update Analyzer, Fusion Chatbot, and Health Check Dashboards ensure proactive management, faster updates, and uninterrupted operations.As a long-standing Oracle Partner with over 15 years of delivery excellence, Aspire Systems built xValU.ai exclusively for Oracle ERP ecosystems - including Oracle Fusion and E-Business Suite.The platform leverages Aspire Systems’ proprietary implementation and managed services methodology to deliver faster transformations, predictive maintenance, and continuous optimization - all within the Oracle ecosystem.Aspire Systems has been honored with the Oracle Partner Award for Innovation and the CRN Excellence Award, reinforcing its leadership in AI-powered enterprise transformation.Backed by a 5,000+ strong global workforce and operations in 20+ countries, Aspire Systems brings unmatched Oracle delivery expertise - combining 1,250+ years of cumulative Oracle experience and 400+ successful implementations.To learn more and request a demo, visit:About Aspire SystemsAspire Systems is a global technology services firm helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation through cloud modernization, enterprise applications, AI-powered platforms, and digital experience solutions.With over 5,000 employees across 20+ countries, Aspire Systems partners with leading global brands to deliver measurable innovation and operational excellence.As a trusted Oracle Partner, Aspire Systems specializes in consulting, implementation, and managed services for Oracle ERP and Cloud ecosystems. Its award-winning accelerators - including xValU.ai, eQuipMe, and iEstate - enable customers to achieve faster time-to-value and sustained growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.