Aspire Systems partners with INSTANDA to accelerate digital transformation in insurance

Aspire Systems and INSTANDA join hands to accelerate insurance innovation, aiming to deliver faster digital launches and superior CX for insurers worldwide.

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems, a global technology services firm, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with INSTANDA, a world-leading policy administration and digital distribution platform for the global insurance market. This collaboration brings together Aspire Systems’ engineering and digital transformation expertise with INSTANDA’s industry-leading cloud-native platform to deliver agile, cost-effective solutions for insurers worldwide.Strategic Value of the Partnership:The Aspire Systems and INSTANDA partnership is a planned initiative towards enabling insurers to offer faster, more flexible product launches and enhanced customer experiences. It is expected to reinvent the customizability limits of insurance core platforms. What sets this collaboration apart is the speed of implementation, certified talent pool, and deep domain understanding that Aspire Systems brings to the table alongside INSTANDA’s intelligent, versatile technology. By embedding best practices into platform configuration, testing , and rollout, the teams are streamlining the go-live process and delivering measurable value from day one.Tangible Outcomes and Market Impact:As part of this partnership, Aspire Systems will be providing consulting, implementation, integration, and data migration services for existing and future INSTANDA clients. This collaboration will help insurers to reduce time-to-market while significantly lowering operational costs. Aspire Systems is already in various stages of INSTANDA implementation for a number of global P&C insurers. The early implementations revolve around developing a seamless quote-and-buy and policy management processes through the configuration and integration of various internal and third-party system,s delivering enhanced customer experience and operational excellence for MGAs. Several go-lives are expected in the coming months across North America and Europe.Alignment with Broader Strategic Goals:This partnership supports Aspire Systems’ broader vision of driving digital transformation across the insurance value chain . By leveraging INSTANDA’s no-code platform, Aspire Systems is helping insurers modernize legacy systems, launch new digital products, and stay competitive in a customer-first market.Leadership Quote:“This collaboration exemplifies how Aspire Systems empowers leading insurance platforms to scale faster and deliver customer-centric innovation,” said Mahalakshmi Santaram, Associate Vice President – Insurance, Aspire Systems. “INSTANDA’s no-code foundation and agile framework complement our digital-first approach, and we’re excited to drive rapid configuration, seamless deployment, and continuous value delivery together across various insurance segments.”"At INSTANDA, we’re not just reshaping insurance—we’re reimagining what’s possible," says Tim Hardcastle, CEO & Co-Founder at INSTANDA. "Our partnership with Aspire Systems marks a bold step forward. By uniting our no-code platform with Aspire Systems’ world-class engineering and insurance expertise, we’re giving insurers the power to move faster, operate smarter, and deliver standout customer experiences at scale. This isn’t just a tech alliance—it’s a catalyst for real transformation across the industry. "About INSTANDA:INSTANDA is the world’s leading no-code insurance platform empowering insurers to adapt, innovate, and scale with agility. Whether enhancing existing portfolios, launching new products or transforming pricing and coverage capabilities, INSTANDA accelerates growth while keeping costs low and control high—no matter the complexity. Designed to deliver standout customer, broker and underwriter experiences through hyper-automation and connected capability, INSTANDA’s value is realised across the entire value chain.About Aspire Systems:Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 275 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises in Banking, Insurance, Retail, and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the current digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies helps companies run smart business models. Aspire Systems’ core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company currently has over 3,800 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Aspire Systems has been recognized for the 12th time in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to WorkInstitute.

