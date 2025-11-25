TES Software Joins KEV Group to Accelerate the Future of K–12 School Finance 

Strategic acquisition expands KEV Group’s reach across Utah and Alabama, strengthening its position as the leading provider of K–12 school finance solutions

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KEV Group , the leading provider of K–12 school finance management solutions, today announced the acquisition of TES Software , a provider of purpose-built financial and administrative solutions for K–12 schools. TES serves districts across seven U.S. states, with a strong presence in Utah and Alabama, and helps school finance teams streamline accounting, payments, reporting, and employee time management.The addition of TES Software strengthens KEV Group’s U.S. presence and accelerates the company’s mission to simplify K–12 financial operations and deliver greater financial visibility and control for districts across North America. Together, the companies will serve 27,000 schools, securely managing nearly $8 billion in annual student activity funds.“TES Software has built a strong reputation for its deep understanding of K–12 financial management and trusted district partnerships,” said Bram Belzberg, Chairman & CEO of KEV Group. “The KEV and TES teams share an unwavering commitment to helping schools operate more efficiently, safely, and transparently. Bringing our organizations together strengthens this shared mission and accelerates our ability to help districts confidently manage every dollar, simplify financial operations, and focus on what matters most — supporting student achievement.”Founded in 1982 by high school principal Hyrum Tatton, TES Software has spent more than four decades helping schools simplify financial management and administration. The company’s flagship products, MySchoolAccounting, MySchoolFees, MySchoolReceipts, and MySchoolTimeClock provide schools with trusted solutions to manage accounting, payments, and school staff operations with greater accuracy and efficiency.“This partnership is a seamless alignment — combining TES’s dedication to our customers with KEV’s scale and innovation to deliver enhanced value to the districts we serve,” said Mele Tatton, CEO of TES Software.This acquisition builds on KEV Group’s rapid growth and continued expansion in the U.S., following a recent investment from Five Arrows and the 2024 acquisition of Gray Step Software. The addition of TES reinforces KEV’s market leadership and further investment in building the most comprehensive school finance platform in North America.About TES SoftwareFounded in 1982, TES Software provides financial and administrative solutions for K–12 schools, including MySchoolTimeClock, MySchoolFees, and MySchoolAccounting. The TES team is dedicated to delivering dependable software, personal support, and lasting relationships with the schools it serves. Learn more at tessoftware.com.About KEV GroupKEV Group is the leading school finance platform, trusted by 1 in 4 schools across North America. Built for district finance teams and bookkeepers, KEV delivers real-time visibility into every dollar of student activity fees, fines, and funds. KEV unifies accounting, payments, and reporting to provide complete oversight at the school level. Managing nearly $8 billion annually, KEV helps districts reduce fraud risk, ensure compliance, and deliver a better experience for families and staff. Learn more at kevgroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.