Wappingers Central School District Partners with KEV Group Following Discovery of Unaccounted Student Funds

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a proactive audit revealing unaccounted-for funds in student activity accounts at John Jay High School, Wappingers Central School District (WCSD) has announced a strategic partnership with KEV Group, a leading provider of student financial management solutions, to strengthen financial accountability and transparency within the district.On January 29, Superintendent Dr. Dwight Bonk informed the WCSD community of one of the audit findings, emphasizing his deep concern and immediate response. "I am deeply dismayed and disturbed to inform you that funds intended for student organizations and activities appear to be unaccounted for," Dr. Bonk stated, adding that the issue was immediately referred to law enforcement, and a comprehensive investigation was launched in collaboration with the East Fishkill Police Department.In response to the audit, WCSD acted swiftly to ensure corrective measures are in place. Beginning in March 2025, WCSD entered into an official partnership with KEV Group to implement robust financial solutions tailored specifically to the district's needs. The implementation team from KEV Group is actively collaborating with WCSD staff to have these enhanced measures fully operational by the end of April.Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Business Development Kristen Dainty highlighted the significance of the partnership: "Working closely with KEV Group has enabled us to adopt comprehensive financial controls, safeguarding student funds and providing greater transparency and accountability district-wide.Dr. Bonk expressed gratitude for the audit's role in highlighting vulnerabilities and stressed the district's commitment to restoring and protecting student funds. "We are dedicated to ensuring that student activities continue uninterrupted and that appropriate safeguards are established moving forward," he said.WCSD, serving approximately 10,500 students across 120 square miles in Dutchess County, remains committed to upholding financial integrity and fostering trust within the school community.About KEV Group:KEV Group provides comprehensive financial management solutions specifically designed for school districts, empowering administrators, bookkeepers, and school officials with streamlined and secure financial practices.For more information, visit www.kevgroup.com

