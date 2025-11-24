Pro Star Aviation Expands Starlink Capabilities with Challenger 300 & Falcon 2000 Installations

Starlink Challenger installation

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Star Aviation is expanding its in-flight connectivity expertise with the addition of the Challenger 300 Series and Falcon 2000 Series to its growing list of Starlink installation accomplishments. This month, the company is completing its second Challenger installation, following the delivery of a Challenger 350 earlier in the year. The STC is OEM-approved by Bombardier, covering the full Challenger 3 Series with models: 300, 350, and 3500.This December, Pro Star will begin one of the very first Falcon 2000 Starlink installations, with delivery expected by early 2026. This installation is part of an OEM-developed Service Bulletin solution from Dassault that includes the Falcon 7X, 8X, 2000, and soon, the 900 Series.Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network delivers high-speed connectivity across the globe. This type of in-flight connectivity is rapidly becoming the new standard for business aviation. With these additional aircraft models, Pro Star Aviation continues to strengthen its role as a trusted provider of advanced, OEM-supported connectivity solutions for operators seeking modern in-flight performance.Pro Star Aviation, headquartered at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire with locations in Grand Rapids, MI, and Portland, ME, is a recognized industry leader in the maintenance and upgrade of business and government aircraft. The company is a factory-authorized service facility for Dassault Falcon Jet, Embraer, and Pilatus. Pro Star has gained national recognition specializing in avionics upgrades, in-flight connectivity solutions, special mission aircraft modifications, and aircraft sales. With proven capacity to manage complex projects and provide targeted solutions for unique operational requirements, Pro Star consistently meets the highest standards of performance and reliability. Pro Star is part of the Laughlin Family aviation group of companies, which was founded in 1948 and has additional operations in FBO, airline services, and aircraft de-icing. https://www.prostaraviation.com

