Pro Star Pilatus Center Delivers First PC-12 PRO to U.S. Market

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Star Pilatus Center, an Authorized Pilatus Sales & Service Center, is proud to have played a key role in the delivery of the first Pilatus PC-12 PRO to a U.S. customer. This milestone reinforces Pro Star’s leadership in supporting Pilatus aircraft and its commitment to bringing next-generation capability to operators across the country.The aircraft was delivered to owners Ravi and Pheroza Arcot at Pilatus’ North American headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado, and will be based in the Northeastern United States. “I’m honored to deliver the first PC-12 PRO to the U.S. market,” said Michael Kenny, Vice President at the Pro Star Pilatus Center. “This amazing airplane is a supreme example of safety, technology, and exceptional operating economics. Pilatus has once again set the bar to a completely new level.”The PC-12 PRO redefines what operators can expect from the world’s best-selling single-engine turboprop, featuring a redesigned cockpit, advanced Garmin G3000 PRIME avionics, and integrated Safety Autoland. Paired with the latest Pratt & Whitney PT6 engine and EPECS technology, the PC-12 PRO delivers improved efficiency, reliability, and simplified operation.With a growing fleet of PC-12s throughout the United States, Pro Star Pilatus Center continues to provide the expertise, technical support, and customer-focused service that Pilatus owners rely on. This first U.S. delivery marks the beginning of a new era for the PC-12 platform solidifying its position as the world’s greatest business turboprop. Pro Star Aviation , headquartered at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire with locations in Grand Rapids, MI, and Portland, ME, is a recognized industry leader in the maintenance and upgrade of business and government aircraft. The company is a factory-authorized service facility for Dassault Falcon Jet, Embraer, and Pilatus. Pro Star has gained national recognition specializing in avionics upgrades, in-flight connectivity solutions, special mission aircraft modifications, and aircraft sales. With proven capacity to manage complex projects and provide targeted solutions for unique operational requirements, Pro Star consistently meets the highest standards of performance and reliability. Pro Star is part of the Laughlin Family aviation group of companies, which was founded in 1948 and has additional operations in FBO, airline services, and aircraft de-icing. https://www.prostaraviation.com

