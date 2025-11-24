'Feel Taiwan – Natural. Culture. Discovery.' Taiwan Tourism Pop-up Activation Draws Strong Crowd

Taiwan Tourism Pop-up Event at Westfield Valley Fair Guests posed within this immersive backdrop, enjoying a taste of Taiwan’s scenic cycling routes. Taiwan Tourism Pop-up Event with VIP Guests and Trade Partners

Taiwan Tourism’s pop-up at Westfield Valley Fair drew strong crowds with 3D photo walls stamp sweepstakes and themed gifts engaging families and young visitors.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 22, 2025, the Taiwan Tourism Administration hosted the “Feel Taiwan – Natural. Culture. Discovery.” pop-up activation at Westfield Valley Fair, a popular shopping destination in the South Bay of Northern California. Held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year, the event drew significant foot traffic. With 3D visual art installations, a stamp-collecting sweepstakes, and themed giveaways, the San Francisco Office brought Taiwan’s natural beauty, cultural richness, and travel appeal to life, successfully engaging both families and younger visitors.

The event opened with remarks by David Chih-Hsiang Wu, Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco. He highlighted Taiwan’s safe, welcoming, and culturally diverse travel environment and emphasized the importance of the Northern California market in Taiwan’s tourism outreach. He shared his hope that this activation would inspire more travelers to include Taiwan in their future itineraries and experience the island’s warmth, culture, and scenic landscapes firsthand.

The opening performance featured Taiwanese cellist Jung-Hsuan (Rachel) Ko from the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, who performed two beloved Taiwanese classics, “Longing for the Spring Breeze” and “The Moon Represents My Heart.” Her warm and expressive interpretations showcased the depth of Taiwan’s cultural heritage. Following the performance, representatives from TECO, event partners, airlines, local content creators, and Taiwan’s tourism mascot OhBear gathered for a commemorative photo, marking a bright and memorable start to the event.

3D Visual Photo Walls Become Fan Favorites

Among the most eye-catching attractions were the two 3D visual art photo walls inspired by iconic Taiwan travel elements—Taipei 101 and Taiwan’s island-wide cycling routes.

Visitors were invited to step into a marked viewing spot to create a “perspective illusion photo” with Taipei 101, capturing the playful sensation of standing atop Taipei’s Elephant Mountain while looking down at the landmark. The installation drew long lines from both young adults and families with children.

Another wall recreated Taiwan’s “Cycling Around the Island” scenery, combining postcard-like visuals of Chishang’s rice fields, Sun Moon Lake, and the Wuling mountain pass. Guests posed within this immersive backdrop, enjoying a taste of Taiwan’s scenic cycling routes. Many participants shared their photos on social media, making these installations among the most popular features of the day.

Airline & Travel Agency Support with New Promotions

The activation received strong support from Taiwanese airlines and travel partners, including China Airlines, EVA Air, and STARLUX Airline, who offered on-site Taiwan travel consultations. China Airlines, EVA Air, and STARLUX Airlines each sponsored one round-trip San Francisco–Taipei ticket for the sweepstakes, becoming one of the highlights that drew enthusiastic participation. Many visitors completed the stamp activity for a chance to win a “trip to Taiwan.” The event also featured a range of Taiwan-themed giveaways for guests to bring home after their interactions and photos.

The Education Division of TECO San Francisco provided information on Mandarin learning and study programs in Taiwan, helping visitors further understand Taiwan’s educational and cultural environment.

The activation also introduced the Tourism Administration’s new “Transit Tourist Voucher” initiative, which offers NT$600 in vouchers to international travelers transiting through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. The program encourages passengers to redeem the vouchers for Taiwanese snacks, meals, or souvenirs during their layover, offering an early taste of Taiwan’s hospitality and local flavors.

Deepening Outreach in the Bay Area to Connect with More International Travelers

Director Szu-Hsien (Sylvia) Lee of the Taiwan Tourism Administration’s San Francisco Office emphasized that the Bay Area remains a high-potential market for Taiwan. Local interest in Asian destinations continues to grow, and Taiwan’s blend of natural scenery, cultural experiences, culinary delights, and vibrant cities makes it especially appealing to international travelers.

“We are delighted to connect with South Bay communities and share the beauty of Taiwan,” she said. “Moving forward, we will continue to promote Taiwan through diverse and innovative approaches, working closely with airlines, travel agencies, educational institutions, and local communities to inspire more travelers from the Bay Area to embark on a journey of discovery in Taiwan.”

About the Taiwan Tourism Administration, San Francisco Office

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) San Francisco Office oversees tourism promotion and travel services across Northern California, the U.S. Pacific Northwest, and Western Canada. The office works closely with local travel trade partners and media to organize promotional events, marketing campaigns, and strategic collaborations that strengthen Taiwan’s visibility and appeal in the North American market.

For more information on traveling to Taiwan, visit eng.taiwan.net.tw

