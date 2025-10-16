Taiwan Tourism Administration Brings 'Waves of Wonder' to the Entertainment Capital of the World

Taiwan Tourism Las Vegas Double Decker Bus Ad Taiwan Tourism Las Vegas Double Decker Bus Ad Taiwan Tourism Las Vegas Double Decker Bus Ad

Double-Decker Buses Take Over the Las Vegas Strip to Showcase Taiwan’s Irresistible Appeal

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To strengthen its presence in the U.S. travel market, the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) has made its first-ever move into the global hub of conventions, entertainment, and tourism—Las Vegas. From October 6 to November 9, 2025, two full-wrapped double-decker buses will traverse the Las Vegas Strip for five consecutive weeks, transforming the cityscape into a moving stage for Taiwan’s tourism brand “Taiwan – Waves of Wonder.”

A Moving Showcase of Taiwan’s Urban and Natural Beauty

Designed around the theme “The Dual Rhythms of City and Nature,” the bus exteriors capture the essence of Taiwan’s stunning contrasts. The vivid imagery takes viewers on a visual journey, from the glittering skyline of Taipei 101 and the dramatic Qingshui Cliffs in Hualien, to the misty Alishan tea terraces and sea of clouds, the golden hues of Nanya rock formations, and the colorful alpine azaleas of Hehuanshan. Each scene portrays Taiwan’s dynamic blend of modern energy and natural serenity, enticing travelers to discover the island’s many wonders.

“TTA’s San Francisco Office Director Szu-Hsien Lee said, ‘This is our first large-scale outdoor campaign in Las Vegas. We want to bring the sights, colors, and emotions of Taiwan into people’s everyday journeys. Whether they’re locals, international visitors, or convention attendees, we hope they’ll encounter a different side of Taiwan in the most familiar setting —the city streets themselves.’”

Targeting Global Visitors During Major Trade Shows

The campaign strategically coincides with two major international exhibitions—IMEX America 2025, one of the world’s leading meetings and incentive travel events, and AAPEX 2025, the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo. The buses will circulate between key convention centers and hotel districts, ensuring high visibility among business travelers, tourism professionals, and global visitors. This targeted approach enhances Taiwan’s brand exposure and reinforces its growing presence in the global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) market.

Holiday Travel Push with Digital Streaming Integration

To capture momentum ahead of the 2025–2026 holiday travel season, TTA is launching an integrated campaign that pairs outdoor media with precision-targeted digital ads. Alongside the Las Vegas bus activation, the “Taiwan – Waves of Wonder” brand videos stream on major platforms including Disney+, Hulu, and YouTube, reaching audiences in key markets such as the San Francisco Bay Area, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and Reno. By combining out-of-home visibility with digital engagement, the campaign aims to inspire both families and independent travelers to experience Taiwan’s vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes.

Exclusive Flight Offers from Taiwan’s Three Major Airlines

To turn inspiration into action, TTA has partnered with China Airlines, EVA Air, and STARLUX Airlines to offer limited-time promotions for San Francisco–Taipei routes. Travelers can simply scan the QR code displayed on the buses to access these exclusive deals:

• China Airlines: Up to 17% off airfares, plus one free stopover in Taiwan for passengers connecting to other Asian destinations.

• EVA Air: Special discounts on flights to Taiwan and across Asia.

• STARLUX Airlines: Two free stopovers in Taiwan, plus an additional 5% discount on select itineraries.

The collaboration encourages travelers to “see the ad, take action,” transforming curiosity about Taiwan into real travel bookings.

Strengthening Taiwan’s North American Presence

This Las Vegas campaign marks an important milestone in Taiwan’s efforts to expand across North America. Building on its strong foothold in the U.S. West Coast, the Taiwan Tourism Administration plans to continue integrating MICE marketing, visual storytelling, and airline partnerships to deepen engagement with the travel industry and attract more visitors. The ultimate goal: to let more travelers “See Taiwan, Love Taiwan.”

About the Taiwan Tourism Administration, San Francisco Office

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) San Francisco Office oversees tourism promotion and travel services across Northern California, the U.S. Pacific Northwest, and Western Canada. The office works closely with local travel trade partners and media to organize promotional events, marketing campaigns, and strategic collaborations that strengthen Taiwan’s visibility and appeal in the North American market.

For more information on traveling to Taiwan, visit eng.taiwan.net.tw

