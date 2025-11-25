Paragon Exotic Stones Announces Premium Granite Countertops Designed for Modern Homes and Commercial Spaces

paragon exotic stones viscount-white-granite granite-typhoon-bordeaux granite-black-taurus granite-brown-fantasy

Upgrade your home with Paragon’s luxury granite countertops. Choose from a wide range of colors and patterns for long-lasting, stylish kitchens and bathrooms.

CHESTER AVE DELRAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paragon Exotic Stones, a leading supplier of premium natural and engineered stone materials has introduced its expanded collection of granite countertops. It offers homeowners, designers, and builders access to durable, elegant, and eco-conscious stone surfaces. Paragon’s granite collection is durable combined with aesthetic design and quality giving long-term performance.Advancing Interior Design with High-Quality Natural Stone CountertopsGranite is the most sought-after materials for kitchens, bathrooms, and commercial interiors due to its exceptional durability and timeless appeal. Paragon Exotic Stones has an exquisite selection of premium slabs and expert fabrication capabilities as demand continues to rise for granite kitchen countertops and custom stone upgrades.The granite countertops has distinctive patterns and veins enhancing the interiors and making it visually appealing. Paragon’s extensive assortment of granite slabs is sourced from world-renowned quarries and chosen for their unique patterns, rich colour variations, and structural strength. Each slab is crafted with custom countertop with lasting aesthetic and functional value with expert craftsmanship and careful inspection.Key Features of Paragon’s Granite Countertop Collection• Wide Range of Granite: Paragon offers wide range of hand-selected granite in different colours, ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, staircases, and commercial applications.• Precision Fabrication: With advanced cutting and polishing technologies, the company ensures seamless edges, consistent finishes, and precise fits.• Low Maintenance: The granite of Paragon has low maintenance, which enables less time in cleaning the surface and giving high-performance.• Durable and Heat-Resistant Performance: Granite can resist heat and moisture, making it a high-performance solution for busy households and workplaces.• Affordable pricing: Paragon offers affordable pricing for its granite countertops without any compromise in its quality.• Sustainable Sourcing: Company works closely with responsible quarries and uses energy-efficient fabrication methods, with its commitment to sustainability.Supporting Modern Design Needs with Reliability and InnovationParagon Exotic Stones offers extensive collection of granites that not only has aesthetic design but also engineered for longevity. The granite slabs undergoes rigorous evaluation before fabrication, ensuring that clients receive natural stone countertops that resist wear, staining, and thermal stress.Whether a homeowner is completing a full kitchen renovation or a builder is designing a premium commercial space, Paragon’s granite countertops deliver superior versatility with its top quality craftsmanship. From sleek modern interiors to traditional layouts, the company provides granite options that adapt seamlessly to any design style. The affordable pricing facilities along with quick turnaround services and granite installation services provides customer satisfaction.Why Choose Paragon Exotic Stones?• Extensive inventory of granite and other natural stone materials.• Professional design support and expert craftsmanship.• Reliable turnaround times and customer-focused service.• Advanced technology supporting flawless fabrication.• Provides exquisite designs from kitchen countertops to bathrooms to vanity tops to table tops.• Trusted provider for contractors, designers, and homeownersWith over 20 years of experience, Paragon Exotic Stones continues to lead the natural stone market, providing premium surfaces that enhance durability, value, and visual appeal in both residential and commercial settings.About Paragon Exotic StonesParagon Exotic Stones is a premier supplier of granite, marble, quartzite, and other natural stone materials serving clients in New Jersey. Known for exceptional craftsmanship and innovative stone solutions, the company specializes in providing premium slabs, custom fabrication, and expert installation for projects of all sizes.Contact Information:Merve📧 Email: info@paragonexoticstones.com🌐 Website: www.paragonexoticstones.com 📞 Phone: 856-846-0000

