CMG Containers Introduces Premium Open-Side Shipping Containers for Smarter Storage Solutions

CMG Containers 20ft One Tripper or New Fully Open Side Shipping Container 20ft One Tripper or New Open Side with Two Doors Shipping Container 40ft HC One Tripper New Open Side Shipping Containers 40ft HC One Tripper or New Open Side Shipping Containers

Discover durable open-side shipping containers offering wide access, flexible storage, and different sizes. Ideal for construction, retail, and industrial use.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMG Containers, a U.S.-based leader in modular and shipping container solutions, has expanded its product offerings with open side containers, designed for operations that require wide, full-length access for easier loading, improved workflow, and adaptable use cases.Built to support industries where accessibility and speed matter — including construction, logistics, retail activation, manufacturing, warehousing, and emergency response — CMG’s open side shipping containers deliver both versatility and strength, without compromising durability or security.Manufactured from corrosion-resistant corten steel and engineered to ISO specifications, these side access containers offer hinged full-side entry, making them one of the most user-friendly and operationally efficient storage solutions available today.A Response to Modern Storage Challenges: Why Accessibility and Layout Flexibility Matter More Than EverAs businesses face evolving space, logistics, and operational demands, traditional end-door containers no longer meet every requirement. Equipment with irregular dimensions, pallet-stacked goods, fragile inventory, or frequently accessed materials often require more maneuverability than standard containers can offer.CMG’s open side containers eliminate these constraints — enabling access from multiple angles, reducing time spent loading or unloading, and improving safety through easier movement pathways.“Flexibility is a competitive advantage,” said Ken Malkoç, CEO of CMG Containers. “Open side containers offer more than storage — they offer efficiency, adaptability, and smarter workflow design.”Key Features and Benefits of CMG’s Open Side Containers Designed for Real-World Operations• Full-Length Hinged Side Entry: Enables easier loading of oversized machinery, stacked materials, furniture, equipment, or commercial displays.• Multiple Use Cases: Ideal for mobile retail, modular builds, equipment staging, construction storage, temporary warehousing, and creative conversion projects.• ISO-Certified Manufacturing: Ensures compatibility with global shipping routes and standard transport systems.• Weather and Impact Protection: Built from corten steel with locking mechanisms and sealed door gaskets for long-term outdoor placement.• Customizable Design: Available with insulation, shelving, climate control, roll-up doors, windows, electrical systems, and turnkey modular conversions.Built for Convenience, Efficiency, and Multi-Purpose Use: A Smarter Alternative to Traditional ContainersWhether being used as wide access containers for fast warehouse turnover or transformed into fully-functional modular environments, CMG’s open-side models are engineered to support active use — not just static storage.By improving accessibility and maximizing useable space, these units create faster workflows, reduce operational downtime, and adapt to environments where mobility and layout flexibility determine productivity.“Our open-side containers allow businesses to rethink what a container can be,” added Malkoç. “They support movement, creativity, and growth — not limitation.”Why Companies and Contractors Nationwide Choose CMG Containers for Storage, Modular Builds, and Long-Term Container-Based InfrastructureAcross construction sites, industrial supply chains, logistics hubs, manufacturing plants, retail deployments, and emergency response operations, CMG Containers has become a preferred partner—not just because of product availability, but because of consistency, expertise, and service.Businesses increasingly rely on partners who understand their operational realities: tight timelines, evolving storage needs, sustainability requirements, and the need for scalable infrastructure that can be relocated or repurposed without major cost. CMG Containers delivers solutions aligned with these expectations.Clients benefit from:• A Proven Industry Track Record: With decades of hands-on experience, CMG understands container engineering, structural performance standards, and logistics demands.• A Full Spectrum Product Line: From compact 8ft containers to specialized open-side, high-cube, and modified units, CMG offers options for every scale and environment.• Customization Capabilities for Real Use Cases: CMG’s in-house modification expertise supports modular construction, workforce housing, mobile operations, retail activations, emergency shelters, classrooms, refrigerated storage, and beyond.• Nationwide Delivery and Reliable Turnaround Times: Businesses receive fast, predictable service whether they need one unit or large-scale deployment across multiple job sites.• Sustainability and Cost Efficiency: Reusing marine-grade steel containers supports eco-conscious infrastructure development and reduces waste while providing long-term durability and lifecycle value.• Technical Support and Consultation: CMG helps customers choose the best configuration for their timeline, terrain, budget, capacity needs, and intended use.As industries shift toward flexible, modular, mobile infrastructure, containers are no longer viewed as temporary storage—they are strategic assets. CMG Containers remains at the forefront of this transition, supplying durable, scalable systems designed to evolve with modern business demands.About CMG ContainersHeadquartered in Miami, Florida, CMG Containers provides high-quality shipping containers, modular units, and custom-built container solutions to commercial, industrial, and residential clients across the United States. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term performance, CMG helps businesses operate more efficiently through reliable shipping container storage solutions.Contact Information:Ken Malkoç📧 info@cmgcontainers.com📞 877-445-3818

Effortless Container Delivery | Open Side Unit with Hydraulic-Lift Precision

