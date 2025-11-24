Andrew Lamborn Sentenced to 7 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

November 21, 2025

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ Today, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Brent E. Bennett sentenced 51-year-old Andrew Lamborn to a composite sentence of seven years for his two convictions of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

Lamborn was convicted by a jury in May 2025. He sexually abused a 13-year-old family member when she spent the night at his house in the summer of 2019. The victim testified at trial, facing her abuser in court. Upon conviction, Lamborn faced a presumptive sentence range of 5 to 15 years.

Today, the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office, represented by Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Mason, asked for a composite sentence of 21 years with 12 years suspended, leaving 9 years to serve. Mason was also the trial prosecutor. Judge Bennett imposed a composite sentence of 7 years to serve with 14 years suspended and 10 years of probation.

Assistant DA Mason thanks the victim for her remarkable courage and also thanks the Alaska Bureau of Investigation for their diligence.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at 907-451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

