Ketchikan Judge Sentences Joshua Hayes for Attempted Child Sexual Abuse

November 21, 2025

(Klawock, AK) â€“ Today, Ketchikan Superior Court Judge Daniel Doty sentenced Prince of Wales resident Joshua Hayes, 24, to four years of confinement with two years suspended and five years of felony probation following a guilty plea to Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

The conviction was pursuant to an agreement with the State. In October 2022, in the city of Klawock, Hayes took substantial steps toward engaging in sexual contact with two girls under the age of 13. Hayes will additionally be required to enroll in sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary of the Juneau District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case with the assistance of Paralegal Lisa Dial and Office Manager Melody Galeon with the Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office. The case was initially investigated by the Klawock Police Department. Trooper Matthew Posey of the Alaska State Troopers stepped in to complete the investigation when Klawock’s police department temporarily closed in Winter 2023.

# # #

