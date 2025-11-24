Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,442 in the last 365 days.

Ketchikan Judge Sentences Joshua Hayes for Attempted Child Sexual Abuse

November 21, 2025

(Klawock, AK) â€“ Today, Ketchikan Superior Court Judge Daniel Doty sentenced Prince of Wales resident Joshua Hayes, 24, to four years of confinement with two years suspended and five years of felony probation following a guilty plea to Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

The conviction was pursuant to an agreement with the State.  In October 2022, in the city of Klawock, Hayes took substantial steps toward engaging in sexual contact with two girls under the age of 13. Hayes will additionally be required to enroll in sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary of the Juneau District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case with the assistance of Paralegal Lisa Dial and Office Manager Melody Galeon with the Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office. The case was initially investigated by the Klawock Police Department. Trooper Matthew Posey of the Alaska State Troopers stepped in to complete the investigation when Klawock’s police department temporarily closed in Winter 2023.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ketchikan Judge Sentences Joshua Hayes for Attempted Child Sexual Abuse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more