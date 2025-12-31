The Man in Green Marks 18 Years of Trusted Local Business Service

We save you green Dick O'Donnell Man in Green Dick O'Donnell helps people save green

The Man in Green Marks 18 Years of Trusted Local Service Built on Personal Business Relationships

Technology should make business easier, not riskier — if a service doesn’t truly protect the customer’s operation, it doesn’t belong in their office.” — Dick O’Donnell, Founder, Man in Green

RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly two decades, Dick O’Donnell, known throughout the Triangle and beyond as “Man in Green,” has quietly built one of the most trusted local business service practices in North Carolina — helping companies save money on VoIP phone systems and credit card processing while delivering something increasingly rare: real, local, relationship-based customer service.

Operating under the philosophy of Know, Like, and Trust (KLT), O’Donnell has spent more than 18 years in the Voice over IP (VoIP) phone business and over 18 years in merchant services, achieving an exceptional 97% client retention rate — a number almost unheard of in industries often plagued by churn, hidden fees, and outsourced support.

“My customers never call an 800 number,” said O’Donnell. “They call me. And if I can’t help them immediately, they know I will. That’s how business used to be done — and how it still should be done.”

Saving Businesses Green — Without Compromise

Known as The Man in Green because he “saves businesses green money,” O’Donnell has built his reputation by doing something simple — and surprisingly uncommon: never selling a solution that isn’t in the client’s best interest.

While many businesses have grown wary of online vendors, overseas call centers, and aggressive sales tactics, O’Donnell has taken the opposite approach. His work is guided by transparency, honesty, and long-term value, not short-term gains.

“Yes, I need to make a living,” he explained. “But never at anyone else’s expense. Only if it truly benefits them.”

That philosophy has paid off — not only in loyalty, but in trust. O’Donnell regularly hears from business owners who were promised savings or features elsewhere, only to discover misleading claims, hidden costs, or poor support. Many of those businesses eventually return to The Man in Green, seeking clarity and straight answers.

A Local Presence in a Globalized Industry

In industries increasingly dominated by national call centers and faceless platforms, Man in Green stands out by remaining intentionally local. His clients include small and mid-sized businesses across North Carolina that value having a real person they can call, someone who understands their operation, and someone accountable to the community.

Whether helping a business modernize its office phone system or reduce unnecessary fees in credit card processing, O’Donnell focuses on practical solutions, not buzzwords.

In addition to VoIP phone systems and credit card processing, Man in Green also provides reliable business internet solutions designed specifically for small and mid-sized companies that depend on uptime and consistent performance. Rather than pushing one-size-fits-all plans, Dick O’Donnell works directly with business owners to evaluate their actual usage, location, and operational needs, then sources internet options that prioritize stability, speed, and value. This hands-on approach helps businesses avoid overpaying for bandwidth they don’t need—or worse, suffering outages from underpowered connections—while ensuring they have dependable internet service backed by local support and accountability.

“Technology should simplify business, not complicate it,” he said. “And support should feel personal, not transactional.”

At 75, Still Growing — and Looking Ahead

O’Donnell recently turned 75 years old, marking another milestone in a career defined not by retirement plans, but by continued purpose.

“I don’t even know how to spell retirement,” he joked.

Instead of slowing down, O’Donnell is now exploring the next phase of Man in Green — by opening the door for others to carry forward the same values and service model that built his success.

He is actively seeking one or more individuals to become a ‘Man or Woman in Green’, offering a rare opportunity for the right professional.

A Unique Opportunity for B2B Professionals

The ideal candidate is someone already selling business-to-business services, with no conflict in VoIP phones or merchant services. In return, O’Donnell offers an unusually generous structure: 75% commission paid directly by him on any business brought into The Man in Green.

This model reflects the same fairness and integrity that has defined his client relationships for decades.

“I want someone who believes in doing right by people,” O’Donnell said. “If they bring value to a client, they should be rewarded accordingly.”

For seasoned B2B professionals looking to expand their offerings — or for relationship-driven salespeople tired of high-pressure environments — the opportunity represents a chance to align income with integrity.

A Business Built on Trust, Still Standing Strong

As businesses face increasing pressure from rising costs, complex technology, and impersonal service models, The Man in Green remains a reminder that local service, honesty, and accountability still win.

After nearly two decades, Dick O’Donnell’s message is clear: saving money doesn’t have to mean sacrificing service — and doing business locally still matters.

For more information about Man in Green, visit https://maningreen.com, call (919) 760-5476, or reach out directly to discuss services or partnership opportunities.

About The Man in Green

Man in Green is a locally owned business services consultancy founded by Dick O’Donnell, specializing in VoIP office phone systems and credit card processing for small and mid-sized businesses. With over 18 years of experience in both industries and a 97% client retention rate, Man in Green is known for honest guidance, local customer service, and long-term client relationships built on trust.

Media Contact:

Dick O’Donnell

Man in Green

Phone: (919) 760-5476

Website: https://maningreen.com

