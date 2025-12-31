Sacred Soul Haven Opens New Hillsborough Studio, Expanding 21 Years of Trusted Reiki Healing and Intuitive Art Therapy

Veronica Duncan is one of the leading reiki masters in the Triangle are of North Carolina Sacred Soul Haven a place of peace Art studio Sacred Soul Haven by Veronica Duncan

Trusted Reiki Master Expands Long-Standing Healing Practice with a New Hillsborough Studio Serving the NC Triangle

You don’t have to be in crisis to deserve support — sometimes the most powerful healing begins when you finally give yourself permission to slow down and be cared for.” — Veronica Duncan, Usui Reiki Master & Founder, Sacred Soul Haven

HILLSBOROUGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacred Soul Haven, a tranquil home-based wellness studio rooted in decades of hands-on experience, is welcoming the Hillsborough community and surrounding NC Triangle region to its newly established location, offering Usui Reiki healing, intuitive art therapy, and mindful holistic wellness services designed to support emotional balance, stress relief, and whole-person well-being.

Founded and led by Veronica Duncan, a certified Usui Reiki Master with more than 21 years of continuous practice, Sacred Soul Haven represents the evolution of a long-standing healing practice trusted by clients throughout Hillsborough, Mebane, Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and surrounding communities. Veronica’s work is grounded in consistency, compassion, and a deep respect for Reiki as a complementary, non-invasive wellness modality.

The new Sacred Soul Haven studio provides a peaceful, thoughtfully designed environment that reflects years of refinement in Veronica’s approach—offering clients a dedicated space that encourages calm, safety, and energetic restoration.

“Sacred Soul Haven is not a new idea—it’s a new home for work I’ve been doing for more than two decades,” said Veronica Duncan. “This space allows me to serve people more intentionally, with privacy, comfort, and an atmosphere that truly supports healing.”

A Gentle, Evidence-Informed Approach to Energy Healing

Usui Reiki is widely recognized as a gentle complementary therapy that promotes deep relaxation and supports the body’s natural healing processes. Veronica’s sessions are tailored to each client’s needs and are offered in-person, at a distance, or through mobile sessions, making care accessible to individuals at all stages of life.

“Reiki is accessible to everyone—regardless of age, background, or belief system,” Duncan explained. “Research and clinical observation show it may help reduce anxiety, improve sleep, ease pain, and enhance overall quality of life. My role is to provide a grounded, respectful space where the body and mind can reset.”

Clients frequently report meaningful outcomes, including reduced migraines, improved sleep during high-stress periods, relief from joint discomfort, and a renewed sense of emotional clarity. Many describe the experience as calming, centering, and restorative rather than dramatic or overwhelming—an approach that reflects Veronica’s long-standing commitment to gentle, ethical care.

“Paint From Your Soul”: Intuitive Art as Emotional Release

In addition to Reiki sessions, Sacred Soul Haven offers “Paint From Your Soul,” a signature intuitive art therapy experience developed by Duncan over years of practice.

Unlike traditional art classes, this guided workshop requires no artistic skill or prior experience. Participants are invited to work intuitively with color, shape, and movement to bypass analytical thinking and allow emotions, insights, and inner awareness to emerge organically.

Many participants describe leaving the canvas feeling lighter, clearer, and more connected to themselves—often noting emotional breakthroughs or renewed perspective. The process is particularly valued by individuals navigating stress, transition, or personal growth.

Community Engagement and Media Appearance

As part of her commitment to education and community outreach, Veronica Duncan will appear on Martini Mondays, a new local radio program hosted by Ruby Martini and Magnolia Steele on WCOM 103.5 FM, Chapel Hill and Carrboro’s community radio station.

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Time: 5:00–6:00 p.m.

Listen: 103.5 FM or stream worldwide at wcomfm.org/listen

During the broadcast, Duncan will share her personal healing journey, discuss the role of Reiki and intuitive art in modern wellness, and explore how gentle, consistent practices can help individuals who feel stuck, overwhelmed, or disconnected.

Serving the Triangle with Integrity and Care

Located at 4503 Orange Grove Rd., Hillsborough, NC, Sacred Soul Haven serves clients from Hillsborough, Chapel Hill, Mebane, Carrboro, and beyond. Services are available by appointment, with secure online booking and options for corporate wellness sessions and small group experiences.

In a world that often prioritizes speed and productivity, Sacred Soul Haven offers a different path—one rooted in presence, restoration, and long-term resilience.

For more information or to schedule a session, visit sacredsoulhaven.art, email rororeiki@gmail.com, or call (919) 619-3186.

About Sacred Soul Haven

Sacred Soul Haven is a holistic wellness studio in Hillsborough, North Carolina, offering Reiki energy healing, intuitive art therapy, mindful nutrition guidance, and carefully selected natural products. Guided by certified Usui Reiki Master Veronica Duncan, Sacred Soul Haven is built on over 21 years of trusted practice serving the NC Triangle community. The studio is dedicated to helping clients dissolve stress, rebalance energy, and cultivate clarity and resilience through compassionate, personalized care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.