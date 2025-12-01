Mulligal to Host Holiday Open House at Wausau Store

The women’s activewear retailer invites customers to an evening of shopping, giveaways, and refreshments on December 5

WAUSAU, WI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wausau, WI: Mulligal, a women’s golf apparel and activewear retailer specialising in new and resale clothing, will host a Holiday Open House at its downtown Wausau location , at 316 Washington St., on Friday, December 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. Free on-street parking.Guests can browse Mulligal’s huge selection of women’s golf apparel and activewear, including both new and gently used items, while enjoying refreshments, giveaways and holiday specials.This year’s specials will include 20% off Gift Cards, 30% off storewide and for every $100 spent, shoppers will receive a $20 voucher to spend in the new year.The event offers women golfers and activewear enthusiasts the opportunity to shop in person and connect with the Mulligal community during the holiday season.Founded by Chrissy Kaupie , Mulligal focuses on making women’s golf, tennis and pickleball fashion accessible while promoting sustainability through garment resale. Mulligal operates both its physical storefront and an online platform, offering women golfers access to affordable, high-quality apparel and accessories. The company also provides consignment services, allowing customers to sell their gently used clothing.Customers interested in attending the Holiday Open House can contact Mulligal at 715-298-2198 or text 715-350-1400 for additional information.About Mulligal:Mulligal provides a platform for new and experienced women golfers to buy and consign high-quality new and gently used golf apparel. Founded by Chrissy Kaupie, the company aims to make women’s golf fashion affordable, accessible, and sustainable. Mulligal is committed to helping women golfers find clothing that fits their style and budget while encouraging the resale and recycling of garments to reduce waste.

