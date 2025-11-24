METALCON Delivers Inspiration, Insight & Industry Growth in Las Vegas

METALCON 2025, took place last month in Las Vegas, bringing together professionals from across the globe for three days of education, innovation and networking.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The industry’s most anticipated annual event, METALCON 2025 , took place last month in Las Vegas, bringing together professionals from across the globe for three days of education, innovation, and networking. From pre-show workshops and certification programs to free educational sessions and inspiring keynotes, attendees earned continuing education credits while gaining actionable insight into the trends shaping the future of metal construction and design.Courage and Service: Clint Romesha Opens METALCON 2025Clint Romesha, Medal of Honor recipient and bestselling author of Red Platoon, set the tone for the show with a moving keynote on courage, leadership and the value of service.“These moments I share help me more than you realize,” Romesha said. “I grew up in a small town on a farm… I have respect for the trades. I was brought up that you have to give back more than you take.”Reflecting on the Battle of Kamdesh, he shared, “I had 50 other guys with me that day, and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here… You only get that camaraderie by serving in the military.”Romesha drew parallels between the mindset of veterans and those working in the trades, emphasizing teamwork, accountability and resilience:“Give the grace for failure and the opportunity to fix it.”“Put it back where you found it.”“Let’s try to make tomorrow better than today.”“Veterans are a good fit for the trades and the community,” he said, earning a standing ovation from the crowd.Economic Clarity from Alex ChausovskyOn day two, renowned economic analyst Alex Chausovsky offered a concise and optimistic outlook for the construction economy. “We’ve been through similar challenges before,” he said. “Now, we can project with confidence that we will figure this out. We can do this together.”Chausovsky reaffirmed the strength of the U.S. economy, noting its $30 trillion scale and continued global leadership. His key advice for business leaders: retain your workforce, communicate often with suppliers, and reinvest to stay profitable amid change.First-time attendee Trisha Ruiz, national sales director for TSA Processing, a coil processing and distribution company, shared, “METALCON provides a platform for us all to be here in a comfortable environment. It’s very impressive, very organized. I attended the keynote. It was very informative to hear the forecast for the next year.”State of the IndustryLeaders from the Metal Construction Association (MCA) convened for the annual State of the Industry panel, exploring both challenges and opportunities shaping today’s metal construction market. While 2025 may be less favorable than anticipated, bright spots remain across residential roofing and wall applications, particularly as metal continues to displace traditional materials like glass and wood.Speakers pointed to rising homeowner interest in metal systems—driven by concerns over wildfires, high winds and hail—as a key force behind the material’s continued expansion. Interest in metal has surged, with increasing adoption in mid-tier homes and large-scale residential developments.Panelists also discussed growing advocacy efforts in Florida and California, where policy changes are promoting wind- and fire-resistant, sustainable building practices. MCA’s outreach with state and local partners continues to strengthen awareness around the resiliency and sustainability of metal as a preferred construction solution.Overall, the message was clear: education and exposure are fueling metal’s momentum, helping the material gain market share across commercial, residential and architectural segments alike.The Design District @ METALCONSponsored by PPG and produced in partnership with AEC Daily, the Design District immersed architectural professionals in metal design innovation.“In the Design District, you start to exchange ideas with people who are interested in the design elements of metal,” said Brent Schipper of ASK Studio. “You get perspectives from those who build, those who fabricate and architects like myself who simply design and hope that someone can fabricate it and build it.”Networking and Giving BackNetworking thrived through welcome parties, happy hours, and Metal and Mimosas, which brought women in the industry together, featuring Jennifer Wilkerson of National Center for Construction Education and Research as guest speaker.Attendees also connected through the popular Speed Networking event, designed to spark new business relationships and collaborations across the industry. The Future Leaders program for young professionals hosted its own vibrant networking event, offering an opportunity for emerging voices in metal construction to connect, share ideas and build community.Among those participating in both events was Drew Choe of Easy Building Designer, ACT Building Systems’ interactive online 3D design tool, who participated in both the Future Leaders networking event and speed networking. “What a great time with good people and great conversations,” he said, describing METALCON as “the best place to meet others in the industry.” Choe praised the event’s collaborative environment, noting that it’s not cutthroat but built on mutual respect and partnerships. “We even do business with competitors,” he added. “There’s a piece of the pie for everyone—referrals, relationships and company culture all matter. It’s about reputation, rapport and not burning bridges.”Attendees also joined a Valley of Fire adventure led by Corporal Adam Bautz, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), with 50% of proceeds benefiting Semper Fi & America’s Fund. Continuing its long-standing tradition of community engagement, METALCON presented a $5,000 check to support Las Vegas-area veterans through The Fund, with a ceremony held on the show’s closing day.This year, METALCON also introduced a powerful new initiative that highlights metal’s versatility in modern applications: Eagles Landing—a 2,500-square-foot, steel-framed barndominium that will become a permanent healing retreat for combat-wounded veterans in Montana. Created in partnership with the Military Warriors Support Foundation, the project illustrates how advanced metal framing, panel, and metal roofing technologies can deliver lasting strength, sustainability and beauty—demonstrating how metal not only builds structures but builds hope and community.Before the show opened, Scottsdale Construction Systems and partner companies prefabricated and assembled the full-scale steel frame in the exhibit hall, where attendees toured the structure, discovered the materials and techniques used, learned about the mission, and connected with the builders and sponsors bringing it to life.Exhibitor Gabriella Decicco of Industrial Metal Supply Company said, “I’ve had a ton of good conversations… Everybody’s doing business. You see deals being made left and right.”Trevor McGrath of GiddyUp, a performance-based marketing company, added, “We’ve had a lot of traffic and are making a ton of connections. It’s a great vibe… People are here ready to learn and ready to make connections.”About METALCONEstablished in 1991, METALCON is the only annual trade show and conference dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON brings together the entire metal construction ecosystem to explore the latest innovations, products, and solutions shaping the built environment. METALCON’s success stems from a dynamic exhibit hall, robust educational programming, and interactive learning opportunities. METALCON 2026 takes place in Orlando, Florida, October 7–9. For more information, visit www.metalcon.com

