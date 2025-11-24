PtEverywhere Launches GoHighLevel Integration to Power Automated Patient Engagement and Marketing Workflows

The new integration is part of PtEverywhere’s expanding ecosystem of out-of-the-box connections and API-driven flexibility for modern clinics.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cary, NC: PtEverywhere , the leading practice management platform for cash-pay and hybrid physical therapy clinics, today announced the launch of its new GoHighLevel integration, enabling clinics to automate patient engagement and marketing campaigns seamlessly from within the PtEverywhere ecosystem.The integration connects PtEverywhere directly with GoHighLevel, allowing practices to synchronize patient data, appointments, and case milestones in real time. This eliminates double data entry and makes it easy to create automated patient journeys that improve retention, streamline communication, and drive consistent growth.“Our goal has always been to simplify clinic operations while helping practices grow,” said Ryan Eade, Chief Product and Technology Officer at PtEverywhere.“The GoHighLevel integration is another step toward building an open, connected ecosystem—with powerful out-of-the-box integrations and a robust API that enables clinics to connect the tools they love without friction.”With this new integration, PtEverywhere users can automatically trigger tailored campaigns based on patient progress, appointment status, or package usage—keeping patients engaged throughout their care journey without additional administrative effort.Smarter Automation for Modern Clinics- Automate patient journeys – Sync patient data, appointments, and treatment milestones to drive personalized communications automatically.- Boost retention and revenue – Trigger renewal alerts, reactivation campaigns, and no-show follow-ups without manual tracking.- Unify operations – Eliminate double entry and keep marketing perfectly aligned with real-time clinical updates.“It’s so exciting to see how much better we’ll be able to support our customer base with tools like this,” said Jonathan Davis, VP of Customer Experience at PtEverywhere.“We’re here for the long haul—continuing to build a better product and a stronger company for our clinics.”The GoHighLevel integration is available now for all PtEverywhere users. Clinics can activate it by visiting Account Settings → Integrations or contacting support@pteverywhere.com for setup assistance.About PtEverywherePtEverywhere is an all-in-one practice management platform built specifically for rehab therapy clinics. Designed by clinicians, the platform integrates scheduling , documentation, billing, telehealth, messaging, and reporting into a seamless web and mobile experience. PtEverywhere reduces administrative burdens, improves patient communication, and streamlines operations—allowing providers to focus on what matters most: patient care.

