ABQ cleanup highlights NM’s commitment to “Breaking Bad Habits”

ALBUQUERQUE — The state of New Mexico’s litter prevention campaign, Breaking Bad Habits, today partnered with Albuquerque Citizens Council and Imagine ABQ to host a community clean-up event as part of a collective mission to keep New Mexico clean.

Breaking Bad Habits, based on the legendary Albuquerque-based TV series “Breaking Bad,” is a statewide anti-little campaign launched by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in October 2024 with the mission of protecting and preserving New Mexico’s natural beauty. Community members are encouraged to get involved by joining a clean-up event, volunteering with local organizations, reporting litter and taking the pledge to commit to keeping the state beautiful, clean and sustainable for future generations.

On Saturday, 126 volunteers helped clean up litter in the International District neighborhood, collecting 2,260 pounds of trash. Participants met at Albuquerque Fire & Rescue Station 5 and fanned out with trash bags and gloves to pick up trash in the areas. The event also provided resources to unhoused people in the district from social service organizations, including Albuquerque Community Safety, Anchor Behavioral Health, and Crossroads for Women.

Community leaders, including Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, City Councilor Nichole Rogers, and Cabinet Secretary Sarita Nair also joined in the cleanup.

“New Mexicans take pride in our beautiful state, and our Breaking Bad Habits campaign shows that keeping it clean is something we can all do together,” Lujan Grisham said. “I’m grateful to all those who participated in today’s cleanup, and to the Albuquerque Citizens Council and Imagine ABQ for making it easy and fun for people to get involved. We all have a role to play in keeping New Mexico beautiful.”

Saturday’s continued push to engage the community in this worthy effort followed the September launch of the newest installment of the “Breaking Bad Habits” advertising campaign. The latest commercial features the series’ fearsome Salamanca Cousins who urge New Mexicans to clean up after themselves—or else. Since the initial launch of Breaking Bad Habits, the coordinated cleanup campaign has resulted in more than 10,000 bags of trash collected around the state. The commercials have been viewed more than 50 million times.

For information about Breaking Bad Habits, to take the pledge to keep New Mexico beautiful, or to find litter clean-up events, visit https://www.breakingbadhabits.nm.gov/.