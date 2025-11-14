Acting Governor Morales appoints Sandy Ray Jones to Sierra County Commission

SANTA FE — Acting Governor Howie C. Morales today announced the appointment of Sandy Ray Jones to the Sierra County Commission for District 2.

Jones will fill the remainder of the term previously held by Travis Day.

Jones, of Williamsburg, founded and operated Sandy Jones Construction for 40 years, completing large-scale civil construction projects including highways, road paving and infrastructure developments across New Mexico. He served as chairman of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission from 2010 to 2014, where he oversaw the regulation of utilities, insurance companies and other industries. He also served on the Sierra County Hospital Board from 2008 to 2010.

His term commenced on Nov. 12 and will last until the next general election as provided by law.