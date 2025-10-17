AV-Comparatives Releases Business Security Test Results for August–September 2025

AV-Comparatives Real-World Protection Test August-September 2025

AV-Comparatives Real-World Protection Test August-September 2025

AV-Comparatives Real-World Protection Test August-September 2025

AV-Comparatives Real-World Protection Test August-September 2025

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

Critical Insights for CISOs: Which Endpoint Security Solutions Can Stop Real Attacks?

Our enterprise tests deliver independent, real-world insights that help CISOs and security teams choose solutions they can trust to protect their organisations against modern threats.”
— Andreas Clementi, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, the leading independent authority in cybersecurity testing, has published the results of its latest Business Main-Test Series, covering the Real-World Protection Test (August–September) and the Malware Protection Test (September 2025).

The evaluations provide critical insights into how well endpoint protection platforms defend against real-world threats—ranging from malicious URLs to file-based attacks—within enterprise environments configured to reflect actual deployment scenarios.

Key Aspects of the Tests:
The Real-World Protection Test evaluated live test cases under Windows 11 64-bit, assessing how effectively each product blocked threats while maintaining usability and low false alarm rates.

The Malware Protection Test challenged products with a wide range of prevalent malicious files to measure core detection capabilities under cloud-assisted and offline conditions.

All participating vendors were invited to configure their solutions according to best practices, ensuring a fair and realistic assessment across the board.

These results provide valuable guidance for IT security teams and decision-makers seeking trusted data to inform procurement, policy, and defence strategies in today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Full details, charts, and methodologies are available at:
Business Security Test August–September 2025

Avast (Ultimate Business Security): Avast demonstrated strong and consistent threat-blocking capabilities across both malware and real-world testing scenarios.
Bitdefender (GravityZone Business Security Premium): Bitdefender showed solid overall performance in preventing threats, with reliable malware detection and minimal operational disruptions.
Cisco (Secure Endpoint Essentials): Cisco Secure Endpoint delivered dependable protection in live attack scenarios and performed efficiently in the malware detection assessment.
CrowdStrike (Falcon Pro): CrowdStrike's platform exhibited stable prevention results with effective handling of common and targeted enterprise threats.
Elastic (Elastic Security): Elastic Security provided full-spectrum protection during the test period, combining proactive detection with operational accuracy.
ESET (PROTECT Entry + PROTECT Cloud): ESET achieved uninterrupted threat prevention across multiple vectors and maintained stability and usability in business environments.
G Data (Endpoint Protection Business): G Data maintained consistent defence across both test areas, offering dependable protection
K7 (On-Premises Enterprise Security Advanced): K7’s business solution performed well in real-world scenarios and maintained a straightforward and responsive operational profile.
Kaspersky (Endpoint Security for Business): Kaspersky showed consistent strength in blocking real-world attacks.
ManageEngine (Endpoint Central with Malware Protection): ManageEngine's integrated malware protection added effective detection to its broader IT management features during the test.
Microsoft (Defender Antivirus via Endpoint Manager): Microsoft Defender offered robust, built-in protection for enterprise systems
NetSecurity (ThreatResponder): NetSecurity ThreatResponder handled diverse threats confidently and provided actionable insights via its enterprise console.
Rapid7 (InsightIDR): Rapid7 delivered competent threat identification and detection.
SenseOn (Platform with EPP): SenseOn responded well to test threats with practical, real-time monitoring.
Sophos (Intercept X Advanced): Sophos combined reliable prevention with intuitive central management.
Trellix (Endpoint Security): Trellix maintained full functionality during testing and effectively blocked a wide range of attacks in business-relevant scenarios.
VIPRE (Endpoint Detection and Response): VIPRE provided dependable protection while keeping user notifications low.

Thomas Uhlemann
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 28778813
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AV-Comparatives Releases Business Security Test Results for August–September 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Thomas Uhlemann
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 28778813
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512 287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is the globally recognised, ISO 9001:2015-certified authority in independent cybersecurity testing. Founded in 1999 as a research initiative at the University of Innsbruck, AV-Comparatives has evolved into the world’s leading testing lab for cybersecurity solutions. From its origins investigating antivirus performance, the organisation now evaluates the entire cybersecurity landscape, including endpoint protection, EDR/XDR platforms, mobile and Mac security, anti-phishing, VPNs , parental controls, and cutting-edge operational technology (OT) defences. AV-Comparatives harnesses cutting-edge threat intelligence to conduct rigorous, real-world testing that mirrors the evolving global threat landscape. Our scientifically grounded methodology ensures the highest levels of accuracy, transparency, and impartiality. Each test is designed to evaluate whether cybersecurity products deliver on their promises, empowering consumers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure providers to make informed, data-driven security decisions. Results are freely accessible to the public, including private users, news organisations, and academic institutions. Certification from AV-Comparatives is regarded globally as an independent seal of excellence, trusted by vendors, IT professionals, and analysts alike. With a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, AV-Comparatives remains at the forefront of cybersecurity assurance across IT, IoT, and OT domains. As the cybersecurity industry evolves, we continue to uphold our core values. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance, which is globally recognised. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does, with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests. AV-Comparatives Where Cybersecurity Meets Trust Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives Releases Business Security Test Results for August–September 2025
AV-Comparatives appoints Thomas Uhlemann as new Cybersecurity Evangelist – Your expert contact for press and media
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht 2025 Endpoint Prevention & Response (EPR) Test - Enterprise Cybersecurity Evaluation
View All Stories From This Author