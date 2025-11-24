UTM holds 2025 Scholarship and Fellowship Presentation Ceremony

MACAU, November 24 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) held its 2025 Scholarship and Fellowship Presentation Ceremony 2025 on 24 November, honouring students for their outstanding achievements in academics, global internships, research, and exchange programmes.

The ceremony took place in UTM’s Taipa Campus. Rector Fanny Vong and representatives of donors attended the award ceremony. About 250 scholarships and fellowships donated by the UTM Council, government departments, private enterprises, associations and individuals, were awarded to students. Moreover, in the current academic year, UTM has offered 56 full or half tuition fee waivers to new undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Apart from UTM, scholarship and fellowship providers include (names not listed in order): UTM Council, Macao Foundation, Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Bank of China Macau Branch, Mr. Cheung Lup Kwan, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Golden Burger (Macau) Charity Association, Henry Fok Foundation, L’Arc Macau and Lisboeta Macau, Macau Hotel Association, Macau Polytex Group, Macau Traveling and Cultural Exchange Promotion Association, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited, MGM, Nam Kwong (Group) Company Ltd., Sands China Ltd., as well as Wynn Resorts, S.A.

In her speech, Rector Fanny Vong expressed gratitude to all donating organisations and individuals for their generous contributions, enabling students to pursue diversified exposure and experiences needed to reach their full potential. UTM continues to strengthen its role as a leading institution in Macao and beyond, with a focus on delivering world-class education and nurturing future talents. The year 2025 marks significant progress in both infrastructure and academic offerings. With the renovation of the Yiu Tung Building and Educational Residence, nearly all degree programme students are now based primarily at the Taipa Campus, reinforcing UTM’s commitment to providing an enhanced learning environment.

In response to evolving societal needs, UTM will launch two new programmes in the 2026/2027 academic year – a Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science; and a Master in Business Administration, further expanding opportunities for students in diverse fields.

The University is also actively broadening international cooperation by offering dual degree programmes with leading institutions in the UK, Switzerland, and Australia, among others. These programmes give students valuable global learning experiences, strengthen cross‑cultural skills, broaden international perspectives, and enhance both career competitiveness and postgraduate opportunities.