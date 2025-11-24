GlobeMedz Officially Launches in Dubai, Introducing Integrated Global Healthcare Solutions

Dr.Sameera Gupta , Founder & CEO, GlobeMedz Dr.Sameera Gupta ,Founder & CEO, GlobeMedz & Dr.Avanti Kumar Singh Team GlobeMedz

GlobeMedz debuts in Dubai, offering trusted global medical access, ethical wellness solutions, and expert-guided patient pathways worldwide.

GlobeMedz is designed to remove uncertainty from the patient journey and provide ethical, reliable, and cross-border healthcare pathways with complete guidance and trust.” — — Dr. Sameera Gupta, Founder & CEO, GlobeMedz

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobeMedz, a pioneering medical tourism and integrative wellness platform founded by renowned physiotherapist Dr. Sameera Gupta, officially launched in Dubai with its signature event, “An Evening of Knowledge That Heals,” hosted in association with global Ayurveda and wellness expert Dr. Avanti Kumar Singh. The event, held at Address Sky View Dubai, brought together distinguished leaders in healthcare, wellness, fertility, and nutrition to address the rising global need for transparent, ethical, and patient-centric medical access.During the event, Dr. Gupta unveiled GlobeMedz as a next-generation platform designed to redefine how patients approach medical and surgical treatments across borders. With more than 28 years of international clinical experience, she emphasized the platform’s mission to simplify the patient journey by offering credible pathways, vetted medical partnerships, and curated access to specialists and hospitals in the USA, UK, Europe, and India. She noted that medical travelers often face obstacles such as incorrect diagnoses, long waiting periods, and a lack of reliable guidance, which GlobeMedz aims to resolve.“GlobeMedz was built to eliminate the fear and uncertainty patients face when seeking treatment abroad,” said Dr. Sameera Gupta, Founder & CEO of GlobeMedz Consultancy FZ LLC. “From incorrect diagnoses to long waiting lists, patients today are navigating systemic gaps that impact their health outcomes. Our mission is to provide trusted pathways, ethical care, and a seamless experience, so every patient feels guided, informed, and empowered.”Dr. Gupta highlighted that GlobeMedz follows a hybrid model integrating modern medicine, rehabilitation, mental wellness, traditional therapies, and lifestyle sciences, ensuring that long-term recovery and holistic wellbeing remain at the center of healthcare delivery.A key highlight of the evening was the Dubai release of The Longevity Formula, authored by Dr. Avanti Kumar Singh, who shared insights on building sustainable wellness through evidence-based Ayurvedic frameworks. Speaking at the launch, she said, “Wellness is not a trend, it is a lifelong practice of aligning mind, body, and environment. Partnering with GlobeMedz reflects our shared commitment to integrated healthcare models that support the whole person, not just the condition.”The event also featured an engaging panel discussion titled “Bridging Gaps in Healthcare,” moderated by Vandana Sajnani Khattar, and featuring Dr. Gupta, Dr. Avanti, Bouchra Izaabel, and Sakshi Chhabra Mittal. The panel explored key challenges surrounding global healthcare accessibility, cultural sensitivity, and the importance of integrative care systems. During the discussion, Dr. Gupta added, “The future of healthcare lies in collaboration—bringing together medical, wellness, and preventive frameworks to support patients beyond borders.”The launch marks a significant milestone in GlobeMedz’s vision to build a trusted ecosystem for patients seeking advanced medical treatments, surgical interventions, rehabilitation, and holistic wellbeing solutions. By combining clinical excellence with integrative wellness, GlobeMedz aims to empower global patients with clarity, confidence, and continuity of care.About Dr. Sameera Gupta: Dr. Sameera Gupta is the Founder of Dr. Sameera’s Physioslim Clinic in Mumbai, operating across Juhu, Bandra, Parel, and Breach Candy, and offering home physiotherapy services across Mumbai. With 28 years of experience in physiotherapy and weight management, she also provides online consultations in Dubai, London, Australia, and the USA. She is the Founder of the Spirit 360 Community and serves as the Medical Director of GlobeMedz in Dubai. Her guiding philosophy is “Fitness for Life.”For more information, visit the site https://globemedz.com

