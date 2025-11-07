212 Off-Road Vehicles Enters UAE Market Through Strategic Partnership with Legend Motors

TEAM 212 & LEGENDS MOTORS AT PRESS CONFERENCE EVENT CAR 212 212 PRESS CONFERENCE EVENT

Legend Motors and 212 Off-Road introduce adventure-ready vehicles to the UAE, combining heritage, innovation, and performance.

Through our partnership with Legend Motors, we aim to inspire a spirit of exploration and redefine adventure across the UAE.” — Lu Yunran, CEO, 212 Off-Road Vehicles Co., Ltd.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marking a bold new chapter in the UAE’s automotive landscape, Legend Motors, a subsidiary of Legend Holding Group, has announced an exclusive partnership with 212 Off-Road Vehicle Co., Ltd., one of China’s most iconic and innovative off-road brands. The collaboration brings 212’s renowned legacy of rugged engineering and modern adventure-ready vehicles to the roads and deserts of the UAE.Building on a 60-year heritage, 212 Off-Road has earned a global reputation for combining classic design with advanced technology. Its debut model, the 212 T01, embodies this philosophy with its distinctive retro styling, powerful 2.0T engine, and exceptional off-road capability.Having completed over one million kilometers of endurance testing in extreme conditions, the T01 stands as a symbol of durability and reliability—qualities that perfectly align with the UAE’s passion for exploration and performance.Backed by the industrial strength of the Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group, a Fortune Global 500 company ranked 166th in 2025, 212 benefits from a foundation of world-class manufacturing, innovation, and scale. The brand’s expansion into the UAE is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its presence across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.Legend Motors, under the umbrella of Legend Holding Group, will serve as the official dealer for 212 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The partnership goes beyond sales, reflecting a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and adventure.“The UAE represents one of the most vibrant off-road markets in the world,” said Lu Yunran, CEO and Executive Director of 212 Off-Road Vehicles Co., Ltd. “Through our partnership with Legend Motors, we are bringing a new generation of off-road vehicles that combine reliability, strength, and design excellence. Together, we aim to inspire a spirit of exploration and redefine what adventure means on and off the road.”With this launch, Legend Motors and 212 are set to deliver a new era of off-road experiences—crafted for endurance, engineered for performance, and designed for the UAE’s unique landscapes and adventurous lifestyle.

