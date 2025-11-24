Advancing AI-driven blood pressure prediction through partnership

City St George’s, University of London and NowPatient partnership

City St George’s and Infohealth Ltd announce new Knowledge Transfer Partnership

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City St George’s, University of London, renowned for its cutting-edge research in biomedical engineering, has entered into a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with Infohealth Ltd, a leading innovator in digital health solutions.The groundbreaking collaboration between City St George’s Research Centre for Biomedical Engineering and Infohealth Ltd aims to harness the power of photoplethysmography (PPG) signals, combined with patient data and advanced machine learning algorithms, to deliver personalised blood pressure predictions tailored to individual patient profiles.Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence (AI), while PPG is a method of using light to non-invasively measure blood flow in the human body.The project aims to develop a commercially viable algorithm that will enhance clinical risk assessments and integrate seamlessly into Infohealth’s NowPatient digital platform, enriching its suite of health services.Funded by Innovate UK , the KTP initiative is designed to foster collaboration between businesses and academic institutions, enabling organisations like Infohealth to access world-class expertise, technology, and skills. This partnership will help Infohealth develop new ideas, work more efficiently, and stay competitive in the growing field of personalised healthcare. Panicos Kyriacou , Professor of Biomedical Engineering at City St George’s, University of London, Academic Lead for the KTP, and an internationally recognised leader in PPG and wearable health technologies, said:“This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to driving transformative innovation in healthcare. By developing next-generation wearable technologies and intelligent algorithms for non-invasive, cuffless blood pressure monitoring, we aim to make cardiovascular care more accessible and data driven”.“Combining our expertise in wearable sensor design and physiological data analytics with Infohealth’s innovative NowPatient platform will enable us to revolutionise how blood pressure is monitored and how clinical decisions are made, ultimately improving patient outcomes”.Rajive Patel, Product Lead for NowPatient at Infohealth Ltd, said:“We are excited to partner with City St George’s, University of London, to push the boundaries of digital health technology. This KTP will allow us to develop transformative tools that empower patients and clinicians with precise, data-driven insights for better health outcomes.”The academic team is further strengthened at City St George’s by Professor Caroline Li, Co-Supervisor and Chair in Biomedical Engineering and Data Science, whose expertise lies in AI-driven health sensing systems and translational digital health, and Dr James May, Co-Supervisor and Senior Lecturer in Clinical Technology, who brings deep experience in physiological monitoring and wearable medical technologies.The KTP has been supported by Michael Drummond, KTP Manager at City St George’s. Michael works to build effective partnerships between UK businesses, public or third-sector organisations, university experts, and high-quality recent graduates. He supports the entire lifecycle of a KTP – from partner matchmaking and project scoping to application development and ongoing delivery – ensuring a smooth and impactful collaboration for all involved.The project is expected to drive real progress in personalised healthcare, helping improve patient outcomes and make clinical work run more smoothly.About Infohealth Ltd:Infohealth Ltd is a pioneering digital health company dedicated to transforming healthcare through innovative technology. Its flagship NowPatient platform empowers users with accessible, data-driven health solutions.

