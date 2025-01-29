NowPatient Partners with Infermedica to improve access to treatments

NowPatient Partners with Infermedica

NowPatient integrates Infermedica’s AI-driven symptom checker, enhancing virtual care with intelligent triage and improved access to treatments worldwide.

We are thrilled to partner with Infermedica. This partnership ensures that our users benefit from an industry-leading tool, empowering them to take control of their health decisions like never before.” — Rajive Patel

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NowPatient, a leading global online pharmacy & telehealth service, is excited to announce its new partnership with Infermedica, the global frontrunner in AI-powered medical device symptom checkers and virtual triage. This landmark collaboration will see NowPatient’s industry leading virtual care platform integrate with Infermedica’s advanced AI-driven symptoms checking technology, marking a significant step forward in delivering cutting-edge healthcare tools to users worldwide.The partnership will empower NowPatient’s users to access Infermedica’s clinically validated and CE-marked symptom checker, powered with AI and extensive medical knowledge. This tool enables individuals to assess their symptoms, understand possible conditions, and receive guidance on the next steps for care—such as visiting a healthcare professional or self-triaging to seamlessly access urgent treatments using NowPatient’s virtual care treatment pathways.By incorporating Infermedica API, NowPatient reinforces its commitment to providing innovative digital healthcare solutions that are both accessible and easy to use. Infermedica’s digital tools, already trusted by over 20 million users globally, combines a vast database of medical knowledge with state-of-the-art algorithms to ensure users receive case-adjusted, reliable information at their fingertips.Rajive Patel, Product Lead of NowPatient, commented:“We are thrilled to partner with Infermedica to enhance our Symptom Checker service. Integrating their best-in-class AI medical device into NowPatient virtual care pathways aligns perfectly with our mission to make healthcare accessible, simple, and proactive for everyone. This partnership ensures that our users will benefit from an industry-leading tool, empowering them to take control of their health decisions like never before.”Piotr Orzechowski, CEO of Infermedica, said:"We are excited to collaborate with NowPatient to expand access to reliable, clinically validated digital health tools. By integrating our AI-powered symptom checker into NowPatient's virtual care pathways, we are taking a step toward empowering individuals to make informed health decisions and access care more efficiently. This partnership represents a shared commitment to leveraging technology to improve healthcare accessibility and outcomes worldwide."For more information about the partnership and upcoming developments, visit www.nowpatient.com or www.infermedica.com Media Contacts:NowPatientDaniel WarnerEmail: support@nowpatient.comPhone: +44 203 885 1500InfermedicaJenn HandEmail: press@infermedica.comAbout NowPatient:NowPatient is a leader in digital healthcare, offering innovative tools and solutions to make healthcare accessible to everyone. With a focus on affordability and ease of use, NowPatient provides medication delivery, telehealth services, and health management tools to users worldwide.About Infermedica :Infermedica is a global leader in AI-powered symptom analysis and patient triage, dedicated to making healthcare more accessible, accurate, and convenient by automating primary care. Operating in over 30 countries and 24 languages, its solutions have powered over 20 million health checks since 2012. Learn more at www.infermedica.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.