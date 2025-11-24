Spectrum Health Services Is Set to Open New Pharmacy in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectrum Health Services, Inc. is proud to announce the opening of its newest Spectrum Health Rx pharmacy, located directly inside the Spectrum Community Health Center at 5201 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19139. By integrating pharmacy services into the same facility where patients see their healthcare providers, SHS ensures seamless coordination between doctors and pharmacists, improves medication adherence, and supports better health outcomes.Spectrum Health Rx offers affordable medication solutions for adults and children, with easy prescription refills, transfers, and home delivery. Patients can also receive personalized guidance from licensed pharmacists who take the time to explain medication instructions, potential side effects, and ways to safely and effectively manage complex prescriptions.Having a pharmacy right inside the doctor’s office also provides unmatched convenience, particularly for families and individuals managing multiple prescriptions. Whether picking up an antibiotic after a same-day appointment or long-term prescriptions for chronic conditions, patients can count on Spectrum Health Rx for friendly service and continuity of care.With this expansion, Spectrum Health Services continues to strengthen its role as a trusted healthcare provider in the region, offering primary care, dental, behavioral health, and now pharmacy services — all under one roof.In addition to the new Haverford Avenue location, Spectrum Health Services also operates a Spectrum Pharmacy at the Cottman Avenue Health Center (3525 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19149), which is now open and serving patients in Northeast Philadelphia.For more information about Spectrum Health Services, Inc., its pharmacies, and the full range of healthcare offerings, visit https://spectrumhs.org/ About Spectrum Health Services:Spectrum Health Services, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community health center that has been providing fully accredited medical, dental, OB-GYN, podiatry, and specialty care services in Philadelphia, PA, since 1967. Recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and designated by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH), SHS is committed to delivering high-quality, coordinated care. The organization welcomes all patients, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay, offering sliding-scale discounts for essential services based on family size and income.For more information about Spectrum Health Services, visit https://spectrumhs.org/

