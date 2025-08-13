VIVE Collision Expands to Delaware with Acquisition of Evolve

VIVE Collision and Evolve Powered by VIVE

VIVE Collision Expands to Delaware, Marking Entry into 10th State with EV-Focused Acquisition

Bringing them into the VIVE family accelerates our focus on electric and hybrid vehicle repair, strengthens our OEM relationships, and raises the bar for what modern collision repair should look like.” — Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO of VIVE Collision

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIVE Collision, one of the fastest-growing collision repair operators in the United States, proudly announces the acquisition of Evolve: Electric Vehicle Specialists in New Castle, Delaware. This milestone marks VIVE Collision’s 63rd location, and its first in the state of Delaware, as the company continues its strategic expansion. VIVE Collision now has collision centers throughout ten states in the Northeast.

Evolve has earned a strong reputation for servicing cutting-edge electric vehicle brands including Tesla, Rivian, and Polestar. The state-of-the-art facility was established in 2022 and features 35,000 square feet with 25 repair bays purposefully designed to support battery pack services, advanced diagnostics, and EV structural repair.

“Evolve represents the future of collision repair. Their purpose-built EV facility, technician training model, and OEM certifications make them one of the most advanced operations we’ve seen,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO of VIVE Collision. “Bringing them into the VIVE family accelerates our focus on electric and hybrid vehicle repair, strengthens our OEM relationships, and raises the bar for what modern collision repair should look like. This is more than geographic growth; it’s a leap forward in how we serve our teammates, partners, and customers.”

VIVE Collision remains dedicated to its core values of People, Process, and Passion by empowering employees, delivering exceptional repair quality, and providing best-in-class customer experiences. With this acquisition, the company deepens its capabilities in EV collision repair while furthering its mission to provide safe, high-quality repairs across all communities it serves.

About VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator providing collision repair services to customers across New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Delaware. VIVE Collision was formed with a vision to carve a new path forward for the industry built on three fundamental values its founders believe the collision repair industry has neglected for too long; they call them the 3 Ps: People, Process, and Passion. “We are an organization deeply committed to our People. We are innovators of Process. We are practitioners of Passion. We are your modern family of collision repair experts.”

Visit https://www.vivecollision.com/, and follow VIVE Collision on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.



