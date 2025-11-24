President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Angola to attend the AU-EU Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Luanda, Angola, this morning, Monday, 24 November 2025, to attend the 7th African Union-European Union Summit from 24 to 25 November.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the partnership between the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) since its 1st Summit in Cairo, Egypt, in 2000.

The structure was known at the time as the “EU-Africa Partnership”.

The “EU-Africa Partnership” was transformed into the “AU-EU Summit” in 2017, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The 7th AU-EU Summit takes place at a time of unprecedented threats to global peace and security, ongoing conflicts in some regions of the world.

Other global challenges include an inclination to unilateralism on the part of certain states.

The Luanda Summit does, however, follow the success under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa of the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.

The African Union and the European Union contributed significantly to the consensus achieved during South Africa’s year-long G20 Presidency on the key issues facing the global economy and human society.

South Africa, as a Member State of the AU, will prioritise support from the EU region for the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan (STYIP) of the AU Agenda 2063.

The Summit is a platform for AU and EU member states to strengthen political and economic ties between two significant world regions.

The African Union will be led by host President João Lourenço as Chairperson of the AU, and His Excellency Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission.

Europe will be represented by the President of the European Council, António Costa, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and the Leaders of Denmark, France, Hungary, Croatia, Spain, the Czech Republic, Italy, Finland, Poland, Slovakia, Portugal, Ireland and Germany.

The 7th AU-EU Partnership Summit in Luanda will be underpinned by two Plenary Thematic Sessions, which illustrate established areas of cooperation between the African Union and the European Union, namely:

Thematic Session I: Peace, Security and Governance and Multilateralism

Thematic Session II: Prosperity, People – Migration and Mobility

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates