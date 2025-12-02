IDX Launches Institutional Gateway for DeFi Yields in Collaboration with Blockdaemon

IDX Digital Labs, LLC announces the launch of its Institutional Gateway for DeFi Yields, a secure access point that enables institutions to earn on-chain yield

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDX Digital Labs, LLC today announces the launch of its Institutional Gateway for DeFi Yields , a secure access point that enables institutions to earn on-chain yield through leading DeFi protocols, including Aave, Compound, and Morpho with infrastructure powered by Blockdaemon , a global leader in institutional blockchain infrastructure.The new platform offers businesses and institutions a unified interface to deploy assets into decentralized lending markets and tokenized vaults, with real-time APY visibility, portfolio analytics, and integrated wallet and custody support. The collaboration also leverages Blockdaemon’s self-hosted MPC wallet and node infrastructure capabilities, enabling institutions to manage policies, approvals, and secure transaction signing while maintaining operational control. This combination of secure key management, robust node reliability, and unified institutional API access positions the IDX Institutional Gateway as one of the most comprehensive institutional DeFi access platforms available.“This collaboration bridges the gap between traditional finance and decentralized yield generation,” said Ben McMillan , Founder and CIO at IDX Digital Labs. “Institutions can now participate in DeFi with the same operational confidence and infrastructure assurance they expect from prime brokerage environments.”The gateway provides seamless access to Aave and Compound markets across the Base and Ethereum ecosystems, supporting deposits, withdrawals, and health factor monitoring via a single institutional API. The result is an end-to-end DeFi yield experience designed for efficiency, transparency, and risk control.“Institutions entering DeFi need the same reliability, security, and operational rigor they expect from traditional financial infrastructure,” said Demetrios Skalkotos, Chief DeFi and Protocols Officer at Blockdaemon. “By powering IDX’s Institutional Gateway, we’re enabling a new standard for scalable access to on-chain yield. This collaboration makes institutional-grade DeFi not just possible, but practical”.About Blockdaemon:Blockdaemon is the institutional gateway to Web3, securing over $110B in digital assets for 400+ institutions, including exchanges, custodians, crypto platforms, and financial enterprises. Blockdaemon offers institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure spanning nodes, APIs, staking, MPC wallets and vaults. Since 2017, its globally distributed infrastructure ensures unrivaled security, compliance, and scalability. For more information visit: www.blockdaemon.com About IDX:IDX Digital Labs builds institutional DeFi and digital asset solutions bridging traditional portfolio management with on-chain yield, analytics, and risk transparency. For more information, please visit www.idxyieldstack.ai Media Contacts:Rex CarlinRed Mountain Media and Communications206-240-5108rex@redmtnmedia.comMedia Contacts:Hanna TantocoBlockdaemonpress@blockdaemon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.