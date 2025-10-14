IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) Surpasses $50 Million in Assets

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDX Advisors, an investment advisory firm specializing in quantitative, data-driven strategies designed to reduce bias and manage risk, announces the IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (Ticker: DYFI ) has surpassed $50 million in assets under management.“DYFI Reaching the $50 million mark is indicative of the interest we’ve seen for data-driven approaches in the fixed-income space,” said Ben McMillan, chief investment officer of IDX Advisors. “We look forward to continuing to provide high-quality investment products that meet the demand and standards of investors.”DYFI was launched in January 2024, and offers differentiated fixed income exposures encompassing U.S. government bonds, corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, TIPS, and international bonds all in one ETF. The ETF dynamically adjusts to market shifts and interest rate changes seeking a higher yield and lower duration than traditional bond benchmarks.About IDX AdvisorsIDX Advisors, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm specializing in quantitative, data-driven strategies designed to reduce bias and manage risk. A subsidiary of IDX Global, the firm offers exchange- traded funds, mutual funds, model portfolios, and sub-advisory services, often partnering with other financial advisors through model portfolios and unified managed accounts. IDX's approach emphasizes systematic research, empirical data, and algorithms to deliver risk-focused, dynamically allocated investment solutions.Media Contact:Rex CarlinRed Mountain Media and Communications rex@redmtnmedia.com206-240-5108Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (833) 662-6346 or visit our website at www.idxshares.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF’s shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact an ETF's ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The value of an investment in the Fund is based on the performance of the underlying funds in which the Fund invests and the allocation of its assets among those ETFs. The underlying ETFs may change their investment goals, policies or practices and there can be no assurance that the underlying ETFs will achieve their respective investment goals. Investing in foreign securities poses additional risks since political and economic events unique in a country or region will affect those markets and their issuers, while such events may not necessarily affect the U.S. economy or issuers located in the United States. Emerging markets may be more likely to experience political turmoil or rapid changes in market or economic conditions than more developed countries.IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF: The value of debt instruments may increase or decrease as a result of the following: market fluctuations; changes in interest rates; actual or perceived inability of issuers, guarantors, or liquidity providers to make scheduled principal or interest payments; or illiquidity in debt securities markets. In general, rising interest rates lead to a decline in the value of debt securities and debt securities with longer durations tend to be more sensitive to interest rate changes. Investors in asset-backed securities, including residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, generally receive payments that are part interest and part return of principal. These payments may vary based on the rate at which the underlying borrowers pay off their loans. Mortgage-backed securities represent interests in “pools” of mortgages and often involve risks that are different from or potentially more significant than risks associated with other types of debt instruments.

