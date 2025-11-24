Enteral Feeding Devices Market is Projected to Increase at CAGR of 6.4% Through 2025-2032 | Medtronic plc, Cook Medical

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size

Enteral Feeding Devices Market is estimated to valued USD 4.3 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.64 Bn in 2032, exhibiting CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2032

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enteral Feeding Devices Market is growing steadily, driven by rising chronic disease prevalence, an ageing population, and increased demand for long-term nutritional support in hospital, home-care, and long-term care settings. Technological progress—such as smart, portable feeding pumps and low-profile tubes—is making these devices safer and more user-friendly. Meanwhile, strong healthcare infrastructure and supportive reimbursement policies, especially in developed regions like North America and Europe, are helping to accelerate adoption.Request a sample report (Use Corporate eMail ID to Get Higher Priority) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/392 Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Key TakeawaysThe global enteral feeding devices market size is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% to achieve USD 6.64 billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights.Feeding tubes dominate the product types segment, accounting for a market share of 36.2% in 2025, due to increasing cases of chronic diseases.Pediatric segment are expected to hold the largest share, supported by increasing cases of paediatric malnutrition and preterm births.Oncology leads applications, driven by the high incidence of cancer-related malnutrition.Hospitals remain the biggest end-user segment due to the demand for critical nutritional support in patient care.North America will continue to lead geographically, reaching an enteral feeding devices market share of 33.5% by 2025, with the support of an aging population and strong healthcare infrastructure.Rising Chronic Disease Prevalence and Aging Population Fueling GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest enteral feeding devices market analysis highlights key factors driving industry expansion. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population are among the most prominent growth drivers.Rising awareness about clinical nutrition, particularly in hospitals and long-term care settings, is boosting adoption of enteral nutrition devices. Technological innovations, including smart enteral feeding systems and IoT-enabled enteral feeding devices, are enabling personalized nutrition management and improving patient outcomes.Also, there is an increased installation of connected feeding pumps in U.S. and other developed regions owing to real-time monitoring of nutrient delivery, which surges care efficiency and decreases complications; hence, the market is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period.High Costs, Regulatory Hurdles Continue to Affect Market GrowthThe global enteral feeding devices market outlook stays positive with rising demand for clinical nutrition and an increase in the geriatric population. However, during the forecast period, the high price of advanced enteral feeding devices and strict regulatory approval by the FDA and EMA might hamper the growth of the market.Production and distribution challenges include geopolitical tensions that disrupt the supply chain, further increasing manufacturing costs and reducing access to devices in certain areas. This can drive down the adoption rate and overall market growth.Request for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/392 Home Healthcare Expansion and Sustainable Materials, Creating Avenues for GrowthThe emerging demand for bio-compatible and eco-friendly device materials creates new avenues of innovation in the enteral feeding devices market. This provides a competitive advantage to the manufacturing companies that emphasize such environmentally friendly, safe, and durable materials.Additionally, growth in home healthcare and long-term care settings has increased the demand for portable, simple-to-operate home healthcare enteral feeding solutions. An increasing focus on patient-centric design and options for personalization will spur companies to develop solutions to meet several different types of patient needs, expanding the market potential further.Emerging Enteral Feeding Devices Market TrendsAdoption of smart, connected feeding devices is one of the key enteral feeding devices market trends. Hospitals and long-term care facilities increasingly implement these systems to improve patient monitoring and offer nutrition tailored to individual patients' needs.Growing emphasis on pediatric nutrition solutions is increasing demand for pediatric enteral feeding devices. Devices that are especially crafted for neonatal and children are really helping in overcoming malnutrition by improving clinical outcomes.Expansion of home healthcare services opens up new avenues for growth. Portable and easy-to-use enteral feeding systems enable effective nutritional support for patients in home and long-term care settings.Emphasis on sustainable materials and antimicrobial features that reshape the market: the manufacturers develop safer, durable, and eco-friendly devices that meet patients' needs and regulatory expectations.Technological advancements support the growth of the market. The development of IoT-enabled feeding pumps, smart enteral feeding systems, and patient-centric designs is improving usability and efficiency while enhancing overall patient care.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the enteral feeding devices market report include:Fresenius Kabi AGBraun Melsungen AGNestlé Health ScienceMedtronic plcCardinal Health, Inc.ICU Medical, Inc.Abbott LaboratoriesCook MedicalKey DevelopmentsIn September 2025, NanoVibronix, Inc., through its division ENvue Medical, launched Oscar - an advanced training aid that enables clinicians and educators to practice naso-enteral feeding procedures on it in a consistent and repeatable way.In September 2025, the Emily Program, a nationally recognized leader in eating disorder treatment, began nasogastric NG tube services at its Columbus residential site to broaden recovery options and increase support for local patients.Buy The Latest Version Of the Reports with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at:Author of this Marketing PR:Alice Mutum is a seasoned senior content editor at Coherent Market Insights, leveraging extensive expertise gained from her previous role as a content writer. 