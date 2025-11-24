North West Legislature hosts Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-Africa Region Capacity Building Seminar at Sun City Resort, 25 to 26 Nov

The North West Provincial Legislature in collaboration with Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Africa region will host the capacity building seminar themed “Enhancing Social Protection and Inclusive Economic Growth in Africa through Legislative Strategies for Sustainable Development,” for Members of Parliament on Social Protection and Inclusive Economic Growth in Africa at Sun City Resort near Rustenburg on 25-26 November 2025.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Africa Region, comprise of 19 National Branches and 45 Sub-National Branches with its Headquarters located at the Parliament of Tanzania in Dodoma. The seminar aims to address the unique challenges that Africa faces in achieving sustainable development and inclusive growth. With high levels of poverty, inequality, and unemployment, there is an urgent need to develop comprehensive social protection systems and promote socio-economic growth. Parliaments play a critical role in shaping policies and legislation that address these issues, ensuring that all citizens have access to basic services, opportunities, and protection.

It also seeks to aims to equip about eighty (80) Members of Parliament with the knowledge and tools necessary to develop and implement effective social protection systems and promote inclusive economic growth. By sharing experiences and best practices from across the continent, the seminar will foster collaboration and innovation in legislative approaches to these critical issues.

The seminar will provide a unique platform for Members of Parliament to learn from each other and experts, share experiences, and develop strategies to enhance social protection and inclusive economic growth in Africa. By focusing on legislative approaches and successful case studies, the seminar aims to empower parliamentarians to drive meaningful change in their countries, ensuring a better future for all citizens. Experts from different fields will provide insights and facilitate discussions. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions, share their experiences, and develop actionable strategies to implement in their respective countries.

Members of the media are invited to attend and for more information, contact:

Ms. Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628

#GovZAUpdates