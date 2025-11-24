Defibrillators Market Set to Witness Significant Growth by 2025-2032 | Stryker, LivaNova PLC, Schiller AG, Bexen Cardio

Defibrillators Market

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Defibrillators Market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.59 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 21.84 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2025 to 2032. The defibrillators market is projected to experience steady growth in the coming years, driven primarily by the increasing incidence of cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrest worldwide. A heightened emphasis on expanding public access to defibrillators in high-traffic locations is further expected to boost global demand. Together, these factors are supporting broader adoption and strengthening the market outlook for defibrillator devices.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/115 Global Defibrillators Market Key TakeawaysDemand is likely to remain high for external defibrillators, with the target segment accounting for a 62.3% market share in 2025, owing to rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrests.Hospitals segment is slated to account for 56.8% of the global defibrillators market share in 2025.North America is expected to maintain its monopoly, capturing 43.4% of the global defibrillators industry share in 2025.Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a highly lucrative market for defibrillator manufacturers during the forecast period.Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest defibrillators market analysis highlights major factors spurring industry growth. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is one such prominent growth driver.Cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary heart disease, arrhythmias, and heart failure, are rising globally. This is leading to a higher number of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) cases, which directly boosts demand for defibrillators to manage and respond to these life-threatening events.According to the World Heart Federation, over half a billion people globally are affected by cardiovascular diseases. This growing disease burden is expected to create a conducive environment for defibrillators market growth during the forecast period.Buy the Complete Report with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/115 High Device Costs and Product Recalls Limiting Defibrillators Market GrowthDespite the positive global defibrillators market outlook, certain factors might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period. These include high cost of advanced defibrillators and increasing product recalls.Advanced defibrillators like implantable cardioverter-defibrillators and external AEDs are very expensive. This limits their adoption, especially across developing and underdeveloped regions, thereby lowering overall defibrillators market demand.Moreover, there has been an increase in product recalls due to software glitches, hardware failures, and other issues in recent years. For instance, in June 2025, Stryker issued a voluntary recall for certain HeartSine models. Such safety issues damage trust among healthcare providers and patients.Increasing Public Access Defibrillation Programs Unlocking Growth ProspectsGovernments in various nations are striving to expand public access to defibrillators. For instance, new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are being installed in public spaces like airports, schools, offices, and malls.For example, the UK Government recently launched a new Public Access Defibrillation (PAD) program. This includes a £1 million fund to support the placement of an estimated 1,000 additional PADs across the country.The initiative aims to improve the availability as well as accessibility of defibrillators in areas with high out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCAs) incidence. Such government initiatives not only enhance public safety but also open growth opportunities for AED manufacturers.Similarly, training programs for CPR and AED use in public settings are increasing. These initiatives and programs are expected to create new revenue-generation streams for manufacturers of defibrillators during the forecast period.Emerging Defibrillators Market TrendsShift towards home healthcare is boosting defibrillators market value. There is a rising trend toward home-based healthcare due to rising costs. This is creating demand for user-friendly defibrillators, including portable AEDs.Product innovation remains a key strategy of defibrillator manufacturers to stay ahead of the competition. Companies are launching advanced solutions like wearable cardioverter defibrillators and portable automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) technology continues to improve in performance and patient safety.Increasing geriatric population is positively influencing sales of defibrillators. This is because older people are more susceptible to cardiac arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest, thereby driving adoption of defibrillators.Another emerging trend is the adoption of AI, IoT, and connectivity features in defibrillators. These advanced technologies are improving device usability, diagnostics, and remote monitoring capabilities.Expansion and modernization of healthcare infrastructure across developing and developed regions is expected to boost defibrillator demand during the forthcoming period. Nations like India and China are constructing new hospitals and other healthcare facilities to improve emergency medical services. This will likely create a strong demand for defibrillators.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/115 Competitor InsightsKey companies in the global defibrillators market report:Metrax GmbHKoninklijke Philips N.V.MedtronicBoston Scientific CorporationNihon KohdenGE HealthcareMindray Medical International LimitedAbbottLivaNova PLCStrykerAsahi Kasei CorporationBexen CardioMicroPort Scientific CorporationSchiller AGBIOTRONIKKey DevelopmentsIn March 2025, Medtronic Japan Co., Ltd. launched its Aurora EV‑ICD MRI device along with the Epsila EV MRI Lead in Japan. These devices form an extravascular ICD system used to treat life‑threatening ventricular arrhythmias.In March 2024, Stryker launched its LIFEPAK CR2 automated external defibrillator (AED) in India. 