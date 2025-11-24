Levron Medical Exits Stealth to Establish New Category of Heart Failure Treatment Through CRPA Technology

Following First-In-Human Results and Successful Funding Led by Shoni Health Ventures, Company to Begin Clinical Validation at Sheba Medical Center Through ARC

Levron is rethinking the way we support the failing heart in a way that was considered counter-intuitive until now.” — Amir Ronen, CEO, Levron Medical

YOKNEAM, ISRAEL, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levron Medical, a cardiovascular technology company pioneering a new category of treatment for heart failure patients, today announced its exit from stealth to advance the development of its proprietary Cardio-Respiratory Physiology Assist (CRPA) technology. Building on positive first-in-human (FIH) results, the company will initiate a clinical study at Sheba Medical Center led by Prof. Elad Maor, Director of the Heart Failure Institute, through an agreement with the hospital’s Leviev Heart Center, directed by Prof. Ehud Raanani.Heart failure remains one of the largest unmet needs in medicine, affecting 6.7 million people in the United States and 64 million worldwide. Patients face a relentless cycle of hospital readmissions, with 25 percent readmitted within 30 days of discharge. Heart failure is now the leading cause of hospitalization among U.S. Medicare beneficiaries, creating an economic burden exceeding $30 billion annually and projected to reach $70 billion by 2030.Levron’s emergence from stealth follows the completion of a $2.2 million funding round earlier this year, led by Shoni Health Ventures with participation from renowned MedTech entrepreneur Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, Alon MedTech Ventures, the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, and additional investors. The funds are supporting Levron’s product development and clinical validation program.“Levron is rethinking the way we support the failing heart in a way that was considered counter-intuitive until now,” said Amir Ronen, CEO of Levron Medical. “Levron’s first-of-its-kind CRPA technology introduces a new therapeutic modality for heart failure that combines deep technology with simple, intuitive implementation, combined with short time-to-market, at a fraction of traditional development costs. Our early first-in-human results showed improvement in both hemodynamic markers and respiratory parameters in heart failure patients. Through our collaboration with ARC at Sheba, the support of Shoni, and our recent fundraise, we will be able to bring this vision to patients sooner.”Levron’s CRPA technology may also transform existing cardiac devices into smart assist platforms that leverage the patient’s own “respiratory engine” to enhance the failing heart. The approach offers a solution for both HFrEF and HFpEF patients that may potentially enhance the heart’s cardiac output, decrease pulmonary artery pressure, reduce hospitalization rates, and improve quality of life for millions of patients worldwide.“Throughout my career, I have witnessed how transformative innovation emerges when bold science meets real-world clinical needs,” said Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, medical device entrepreneur and inventor, and Chairman of Levron Medical. “Levron’s CRPA technology represents one of those rare moments when deep physiological insight is translated into a simple, elegant, and scalable solution. This approach has the potential to redefine how we treat heart failure, improving outcomes for millions of patients worldwide. It is exactly the kind of pioneering spirit that has made Israel a global leader in medical technology.”“Levron embodies the kind of approach we seek in early-stage HealthTech ventures,” said Eran Lerer, Managing Partner at Shoni Health Ventures. “The CRPA technology delivers digital-health simplicity and speed within a robust medical device platform. The company achieved first-in-human evidence in record time, and its regulatory pathway is cost-efficient, offering investors a compelling return on investment profile.”“This collaboration with Levron and Shoni Health Ventures reflects exactly what ARC was built to achieve by uniting clinical insight, entrepreneurial vision, and investment expertise to accelerate transformative innovation,” said Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Founder and Director of ARC and Chief Innovation, Transformation and AI Officer at Sheba Medical Center. “By bringing together Shoni’s support for early-stage ventures, Levron’s breakthrough physiology-driven technology, and Sheba’s clinical validation capabilities, we are creating a pathway for rapidly translating cutting-edge science into meaningful patient outcomes.”Levron Medical was founded by Prof. Amir Landesberg, former Dean of Biomedical Engineering at the Technion, President of the Biomedical Engineering Society, and holder of both a PhD in Biomedical Engineering and an MD Cum Laude from the Technion. The company is led by Chairman Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, a prominent company-builder of MedTech companies holding a PhD in Physics, and by CEO Amir Ronen, a Technion EE graduate and Kellogg MBA with a proven track record in MedTech leadership, having raised significant funding and led heart failure startups from inception through commercialization.About Levron MedicalLevron Medical is pioneering a new category of treatment for heart failure through its Cardio Respiratory Physiological Assist (CRPA) technology which combines the clinical impact of a deep-technology medical device with digital health development speed and capital efficiency. Levron is advancing its first clinical trial at Sheba Medical Center under the ARC Innovation framework. For more information: https://www.levron-medical.com/ About Shoni Health VenturesShoni Health Ventures is an early-stage venture capital fund investing in digital health and medical device innovation, created to address the lack of early-stage investment in HealthTech that often prevents promising solutions from reaching the market. The fund provides startups with capital, strategic guidance, and long-term partnership from inception through later stages. Through its affiliation with Sheba Medical Center’s ARC Innovation Center, Shoni connects portfolio companies to a leading clinical ecosystem, access to data, and global partners to help bring impactful technologies to patients worldwide. For more information: https://shonihealth.com/ About ARCARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), the innovation arm of Sheba Medical Center, founded and directed by Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, is shaping the future of medical innovation by connecting entrepreneurs and clinicians, advancing the development and implementation of new technologies, and creating breakthrough economic frameworks in healthcare. ARC's unique model—the first of its kind in global healthcare—has evolved into a global blueprint, with a network of innovation centers in leading hospitals and research institutions across London, Melbourne, Singapore, Berlin, and New Zealand. ARC's global network promotes technology-based medical solutions and accelerates the adoption of innovation within health systems worldwide.ARC provides startups and researchers with exclusive access to Sheba's core assets, clinical data and medical talent, while advancing the hospital's vision to serve as a global hub for AI-driven medicine. The model's success has already led to exits totaling approximately $1 billion, with profits reinvested to further accelerate Sheba's AI and data revolution. For more information: https://arcinnovation.org/

