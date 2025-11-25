New Survey Reveals High-Tech Employees Use AI as Part of Workflow, Driving Major Productivity Across Israeli Tech Sector

Dror Bin, CEO of The Israel Innovation Authority (Credits: Israel Innovation Authority)

Survey reveals concern gaps in Israel’s high-tech workforce, with senior staff, peripheral workers, and non-degree employees reporting higher job insecurity.

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israel Innovation Authority, in collaboration with the Brookdale Institute, announced today a new survey revealing widespread and deep integration of artificial intelligence tools across Israel’s High-Tech sector, increasing output quality and boosting employee productivity.The comprehensive survey of more than 500 High-Tech employees from a wide range of companies and startups in Israel presents a clear and striking picture: artificial intelligence is driving a labor-market revolution already unfolding in real time. Nearly every worker in the High-Tech sector uses generative AI tools, and their penetration is not only changing how programmers work, but is beginning to change who the High-Tech employee is.According to the findings, 95% of employees use AI tools regularly, and 78% use them daily. Usage is highest among employees aged 25–34, of whom 86% report daily use, while usage declines among older employees. . This dramatic shift is no longer limited to developers. AI tools are increasingly adopted by marketing professionals, HR teams, and product managers integrating them into daily workflows.Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said: “The AI survey reveals the depth of the transformation underway in Israeli High-Tech. Almost all workers in the sector already use these tools, and this is not a future projection but a present reality reshaping High-Tech employment. The Israeli High-Tech industry is responding quickly, adopting the tools, testing new work models, and integrating AI into development, marketing, and management processes. This demonstrates the resilience and flexibility of the sector, but also reminds us that technological leadership requires ongoing adaptability. This revolution requires carefully balancing rising productivity and rapid growth with the impact on the labor market. Alongside improved efficiency and innovation, new opportunities are emerging, roles are shifting, and new professions are forming, but others may disappear. To prevent widening gaps between High-Tech and the rest of the Israeli economy, we must ensure that artificial intelligence is broadly adopted across all industries and across government activity, including education, health, and more.”The survey found that employees do not rely on a single tool but integrate AI into a wide variety of tasks. Technology employees primarily use generative AI tools (GenAI) as part of development processes, while non-technical employees use them for writing professional content, information search, and self-learning.About 82% of daily users rely on AI tools for three or more task types, and a quarter of them use AI for more than six types of tasks. The higher the frequency of use, the wider the range of tasks, indicating the organic spread of AI tools across the work environment.Beyond efficiency, the study highlights a broader transformation in the nature of High-Tech roles in Israel. Employees report that AI tools are changing the nature of tasks, strengthening self-learning capabilities, and expanding areas of responsibility. This phenomenon is particularly prominent among younger employees in technical roles, who lead AI adoption and develop daily integration between human and technological skills.AI Replaces Tasks and Boosts ProductivityMost employees identify a clear contribution to productivity:● 70% report substantial improvement in output quality● 50% report a significant reduction in work time● 40% report cutting more than half of performance timeThe survey developed a unique index for measuring productivity impact by combining these variables, which produced especially high reliability. According to this index, about 75% of employees experience a real increase in productivity, regardless of role or company type.The survey also reveals notable differences across groups:● Junior and early-career employees lead in AI adoption for both content and code development tasks.● 74% of young technical employees use code-oriented AI tools such as GitHub Copilot and Cursor.● In contrast, senior and veteran employees use AI tools less frequently and express significantly higher concern for their employment future with 37% of senior employees reporting high levels of concern, compared to much lower rates among other groups.The survey also found a correlation between age and AI adoption patterns: as age increases, use of GenAI tools decreases, yet perceived improvement in output quality remains high across all age groups. This indicates that AI tools have become a stable component of workforce productivity regardless of role or seniority.Significant gaps were found between company types. Surprisingly, in startups, where rapid innovation might be expected, only 64% of technological employees use AI tools designed for code generation, compared to 77% in international R&D centers and service companies. This may indicate that younger companies remain more cautious about using tools that could affect proprietary code they develop.Although the survey indicates wide and deep adoption of AI tools across all segments of the High-Tech sector, it also reflects differences in how demographic groups perceive AI’s future impact:● Employees in peripheral regions report a higher sense of employment threat compared to those in central Israel (40% vs. 24%).● Employees without an academic degree report a significantly higher sense of threat, almost 1.5 times higher than degree holders (39% vs. 26.5%).This suggests that AI may expand existing gaps between center and periphery, and between highly skilled and less skilled workers, unless targeted efforts are invested in tool accessibility and workforce training for all.Gender gaps in AI usage are relatively small, appearing mainly in usage patterns:● 31% of men in technological roles use AI tools for six or more task types, compared to 18% of women.● In non-technical roles, the trend reverses: 12% of women vs. 7% of men.However, there are no gender differences in perceived threat or opportunity, indicating a strong sense of equality between men and women in the AI era.High-Tech Employees Are Optimistic About AI’s Impact on Their CareersMost employees view artificial intelligence as an opportunity for career development:● 68% see AI as an opportunity● Only 27% see it as a threatStill, differences between groups stand out:● Technological workers feel more threatened● Non-technological workers feel more empowered● Employees aged 25–34 perceive AI as both a threat and a stepping-stone, reflecting the duality of fear and excitement that defines the AI eraNotably, 98% of survey respondents were secular, educated Jewish employees, reflecting the demographic makeup (95%) of the High-Tech workforce, though social gaps across the wider labor market may be even larger.The Innovation Authority’s survey presents a complex picture of a labor market in the midst of a broad and fast-moving transformation. On one hand, there is unprecedented adoption of generative AI tools that improve quality and productivity. On the other, there is a clear sense of concern among technological employees.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.