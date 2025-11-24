Breast Pumps Market to Hit USD 1,518.4 Million in 2032, Driven by Rising Number of Working Women

Breast Pumps Market

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Breast pumps Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,108.3 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,518.4 Mn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2025 to 2032. The global breast pumps market continues to grow steadily, supported by increasing awareness of the health benefits of breastfeeding, a rising population of working mothers, and favorable healthcare policies that include insurance coverage for breast pumps. Innovative technologies—such as smart, wearable, and hands-free devices—are transforming consumer expectations by prioritizing greater convenience, enhanced portability, and discreet usage.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/81 Global Breast Pumps Market Key TakeawaysClosed system breast pumps are anticipated to remain the most sought-after product type during the forecast period.With an estimated market share of 50.6% in 2025, electric breast pumps are projected to dominate the global market.Hospitals are slated to remain the leading end users of breast pumps during the assessment period.North America is expected to hold more than one-third of the global breast pumps market share in 2025.Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for breast pump manufacturers over the forecast period.Rising Women’s Participation in Labor Force Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest breast pumps market analysis highlights major factors driving sales growth. Increasing number of working women globally is one such prominent growth driver.The number of working women is increasing significantly throughout the world. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), there are more than 1.4 billion employed women globally.As more women return to work after childbirth, they increasingly seek convenient ways to express breast milk, such as breast pumps. This trend is expected to push up demand for breast pumps during the forecast period.High Costs and Competition from Alternatives Limiting Market GrowthThe global breast pumps market outlook appears promising. However, high product cost and increasing competition from alternatives may limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Electric and smart breast pumps can be expensive, often ranging from $100 to $500+, depending on features and brand. This limits their adoption, especially in low- and middle-income regions, thereby reducing overall breast pumps market demand.In addition, some women may rely more on natural breastfeeding, hand expression, or pharmacological aids rather than invest in a pump. This could also slow down breast pumps market growth in the coming years.Buy the Complete Report with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/81 Government Policies and Initiatives Creating Lucrative Growth OpportunitiesMany nations are promoting maternity benefits, workplace lactation support, and breastfeeding awareness programs. This is indirectly boosting breast pump adoption. Similarly, initiatives like Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative are expected to fuel sales of breast pumps during the forecast period.Rising preterm births are also contributing to growing breast pump demand. According to the World Health Organization, around 15 million babies are born preterm each year.Preterm babies often have trouble breastfeeding at first because their sucking reflex isn’t fully developed or they have medical problems. This means mothers of preterm babies may rely on breast pumps to establish and maintain milk supply.Emerging Breast Pumps Market TrendsRising popularity of electric breast pumps is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. Electric pumps are faster and more efficient than manual pumps. As a result, they are witnessing high adoption, especially in developed regions. Rising consumer preference for convenience also fuels demand for electric breast pumps.Technological advancements in breast pumps are positively impacting the target market. Features like hands-free pumping, app connectivity, better suction, and portability are driving adoption. Many companies are introducing smart and wearable breast pumps to woo more and more customers. For example, Medela launched a hands-free smart breast pump that uses Bluetooth wireless connectivity.Expansion of milk banks across developing and developed regions is opening new revenue streams for manufacturers of breast pumps. Milk banks and donor programs are increasing, which creates demand for breast pumps, especially in hospitals and NICUs.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/81 Competitor InsightsKey companies in the breast pumps market report:Boston Scientific CorporationKoninklijke Philips N.V.Medela AGHygeia Medical GroupAmeda Breastfeeding SolutionsLansinoh Laboratories, Inc.Willow Innovations, Inc.Spectra Baby USARoscoe MedicalLinco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co., LtdARDO MEDICAL AGFreemieUniversal Corporation LtdBelleMaMicrolife CorporationElvieChiaro Technology LtdMotif MedicalPigeon CorporationLa Diffusion Technique FranchiseKey DevelopmentsIn October 2025, Hegen introduced the revolutionary Hegen PCTO Wearable Breast Pump. Hegen describes this innovative solution as empowering mothers with ‘More Love, More Strength, and More Flow.’In August 2025, Philips India launched the Philips Avent Hands‑Free Electric Breast Pump in the nation. This novel product is designed to empower new moms by offering a comfortable, hands-free experience that makes expressing milk easier as well as more convenient.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

