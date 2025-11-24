Hernia Repair Devices Market Worth $8.7 Billion by 2032, At a CAGR of 4.3% | Driven by Rising Hernia Burden

Hernia Repair Devices Market Size

The Hernia Repair Devices Market is estimated to valued USD 6.48 Bn in 2025 and expected to reach USD 8.7 Bn by 2032, exhibiting CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Hernia Repair Devices Market is expanding steadily, driven by a rising incidence of hernias—especially among aging and obese populations—and a clear shift toward minimally invasive surgical techniques. The Global Hernia Repair Devices Market is expanding steadily, driven by a rising incidence of hernias—especially among aging and obese populations—and a clear shift toward minimally invasive surgical techniques. Innovations in synthetic and biologic mesh technologies are improving recovery times and lowering recurrence rates, while new materials (such as bioabsorbable meshes) further boost patient outcomes.

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global hernia repair devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, totaling USD 8.7 Bn by 2032, up from USD 6.48 Bn in 2025.

Demand remains especially high for hernia mesh, with the target segment expected to account for more than half of the global hernia repair devices market share in 2025.

Based on procedure, open surgery segment is expected to dominate the market with share of 53.8% in 2025.

By clinical indication, inguinal hernia category is slated to hold a market share of 35.7% in 2025, owing to its high prevalence and potential risks if left untreated.

North America is projected to lead the global hernia repair devices industry, capturing a share of 39.8% share in 2025.

Asia Pacific, holding a share of 26.0% in 2025, is poised to emerge as the highly lucrative pocket for hernia repair devices, owing to growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of hernia disorders, and expansion of medical tourism.

Rising Incidence of Hernias Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest hernia repair devices market analysis offers insights into major factors driving industry growth. These include rising prevalence of various types of hernias, increasing number of hernia repair surgeries performed, and growing geriatric population.The global prevalence of hernias, including inguinal hernia, ventral hernia, femoral hernia, and hiatal hernia, in increasing, driven by factors like obesity and an aging population. This is expected to drive demand for hernia repair devices during the forecast period.More and more people are becoming aware of hernia, its diagnosis, and treatments. This awareness is causing a rise in hernia repair surgeries around the world, which is increasing the demand for hernia repair solutions, such as hernia repair meshes and mesh fixators.According to the American College of Surgeons and the U.S. FDA, more than 20 million ventral and inguinal hernia repairs are performed each year globally. In the U.S. alone, about 1 million inguinal and 611,000 ventral hernia repair surgeries are performed every year. The global hernia repair devices market outlook indicates steady growth, owing to rising cases of hernias and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. However, safety concerns related to hernia repair procedures and high cost of advanced devices may limit overall market expansion to some extent during the forecast period.

Hernia repair devices, especially surgical meshes, are often linked with complications such as infections, chronic pain, mesh migration, and adhesion formation. In some cases, patients also face hernia recurrence even after surgery. These issues reduce patient confidence and create hesitation among surgeons, leading to slower adoption.

High costs also remain a major challenge for the hernia repair devices market growth. Advanced solutions like biologic meshes and robotic-assisted repair systems are quite expensive. Limited reimbursement in many developing regions makes these devices less accessible for hospitals and patients.Continuous Technological Advancements in Opening New Revenue StreamsThe market is seeing new hernia repair solutions, thanks to advancements in material sciences and continuous technological advancements. There is a shift towards developing advanced mesh technologies, including biological meshes and absorbable meshes, for complex repairs. These meshes promote tissue integration as well as reduce the risk of complications associated with synthetic materials. For instance, BD recently launched a new bioabsorbable mesh for umbilical hernia repair.Similarly, new hernia fixation products are being created that simplify mesh placement and reduce post-operative pain. These include self-fixation meshes and advanced glue applicators. For example, in May 2025, Dr. Mehta’s Hospital introduced a new motorized fixation device for advanced hernia repair. Such innovations are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for hernia repair device manufacturers during the forthcoming period.Emerging Hernia Repair Devices Market TrendsRising adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques is a key growth-shaping trend in the hernia repair devices market. There is a growing shift toward laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia repair techniques because they offer faster recovery, less post-op pain, and lower complication rates. MIS requires specialized hernia repair devices like meshes and hernia fixation systems that are compatible with smaller incisions. This fuels demand for advanced hernia repair devices.New robotic technologies are making their way into hernia repair surgeries as the focus shifts towards improving patient convenience and outcomes and reducing errors. For instance, in September 2025, Medtronic’s Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system met predefined safety and effectiveness endpoints in a clinical study of inguinal and ventral hernia repair procedures.Asia Pacific nations like India and China are becoming attractive destinations for hernia repair surgeries due to low costs and availability of experienced professionals. Booming medical tourism in these countries is expected to fuel demand for hernia repair devices during the forecast period.Competitor InsightsKey companies in hernia repair devices market report include:Johnson & JohnsonMedtronic PlcBecton Dickinson and CompanyStryker CorporationR. BardEthicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)Boston Scientific CorporationCook MedicalBraun Melsungen AGL. Gore & AssociatesAcelity L.P. Inc.Integra LifeSciences Holdings CorporationHerniamesh S.r.l.Baxter International Inc.Atrium Medical Corporation (Getinge AB)Key DevelopmentsIn October 2025, TI Medical launched its next-generation hernia mesh called ‘HIPOM-AB Mesh’. The new hernia mesh device is designed to improve patient outcomes as well as enhance procedural efficiency. Its large-pore design makes it flexible, clear central markings help place it accurately, and its soft, absorbable edge reduces tissue irritation.In April 2025, BD announced the commercial launch of its first and only fully absorbable hernia patch on the market, called Phasix ST Umbilical Hernia Patch. This comes after the company received 510(k) clearance for the same bioabsorbable mesh from the U.S. FDA. Alice's dedication to excellence and her strategic approach to content make her an invaluable asset in the world of market insights.About CMI:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

