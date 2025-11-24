Contraceptives Market CAGR to be at 13.2% from 2025 to 2032 | $47.14 Billion Industry Revenue by 2032 | Says CMI

Contraceptives Market Size

Contraceptive Market was valued USD 19.79 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 47.14 Bn by 2032 exhibiting CAGR of 13.20% from 2025 to 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Contraceptives Market is growing steadily, driven by greater awareness, broader healthcare access, and changing lifestyle choices. Rising use of modern methods—especially among younger people—is a key force. Innovation in new contraceptive formulations and strong government support for family-planning programs are further expanding access in both developed and emerging regions.Request a sample report (Use Corporate eMail ID to Get Higher Priority) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/365 Global Contraceptives Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global contraceptives market size is estimated at USD 19.79 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 47.14 billion by 2032.By type, combination contraceptives (monophasic, multiphasic, and extended-cycle) hold the largest share in 2025 due to effectiveness and widespread use.Oral route of administration is the dominating segment, propelled by convenience, low cost, and ease of self-administration.By age group, adolescents make up about 62% of the market in 2025, reflecting increased reproductive health awareness and digital access.Distribution channels, retail pharmacies, remain the most important channel of distribution where consumers can access trusted sources, both prescription and over-the-counter.On a regional basis, North America leads with approximately 43.7% contraceptives market share in 2025, and the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region.Growing Family-Planning Awareness Accelerating Contraceptives Market ExpansionCoherent Market Insights’ latest contraceptive drugs and devices market analysis highlights major factors driving demand worldwide. One of the most significant contributors is the rapid rise in family-planning awareness, supported by government and NGO-led reproductive-health programs.Public-health campaigns across multiple regions are disseminating information to communities about safe sex, birth control market options, and maternal health, which leads to greater acceptance and use of contraceptives. This becomes more evident in low- and middle-income countries where higher funding and awareness initiatives result in lower unmet needs for contraception. All these factors put together continue to bolster the growth in the global contraceptives market.Health-Related Side Effects and Access Barriers Restricting Contraceptives Market GrowthDespite the strong outlook for the contraceptives market, several factors continue to hinder widespread adoption. Hormonal variants such as oral pills can cause side effects, including nausea, headaches, and irregular bleeding, which may reduce long-term adherence.Besides physiological concerns, regulatory and accessibility challenges also slow growth. Prescription requirements, complex regulatory pathways, and limited healthcare infrastructure in low-income areas restrict access to contraceptive drugs and devices.Request for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/365 Expanding Reproductive Choices Unlocking New Growth Prospects in the Contraceptives MarketIncreasing diversification of contraceptive drugs and devices offers great opportunities worldwide. The surge in adoption of long-acting reversible contraceptives-IUDs and implants-offers protection for a considerable period of time with minimal maintenance and high effectiveness, thus increasing demand for the birth control market.Another key opportunity is the shift toward non-hormonal contraceptives. Innovation in barrier methods and new non-hormonal drugs is growing, driven by user preference for hormone-free alternatives, hence expanding the outlook for the contraceptives device industry. Male contraceptives also represent a breakthrough opportunity. Long underserved, this segment is growing as male engagement in family planning industry initiatives intensifies.Emerging Contraceptives Market TrendsA noticeable shift is occurring as more users transition from contraceptive pills to long-acting methods such as implants and IUDs. Key companies in the contraceptives market report:Bayer AGPfizer Inc.Teva Pharmaceutical IndustriesMerck & Co.Janssen PharmaceuticalsAllerganPiramal EnterprisesGlenmark PharmaceuticalsLupin PharmaceuticalsMylanMithra PharmaceuticalsGedeon RichterHLL LifecareCadila HealthcareOrganonKey DevelopmentsIn February 2024, Bayer and Daré Bioscience announced a partnership to co-develop a hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive ring, offering a non-hormonal option.In July 2025, Daré announced positive interim Phase 3 results for Ovaprene, and the data safety board recommended that the study continue without modification. 