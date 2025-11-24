KFSHRC’s Emergency Boarding Time Plunges Seventy Five Percent After System Wide Transformation

Places the hospital among the top 5% of high-capacity academic medical centers worldwide in the emergency boarding time metric.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a health system long defined by the pressure of complex cases and peak demand, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh has quietly achieved a rare operational breakthrough by sharply reducing emergency department boarding time, one of the most persistent bottlenecks in modern hospitals.Two years ago, patients who required inpatient admission waited a median of more than thirteen hours in the emergency department, a figure common in major tertiary centers where the complexity of cases routinely exceeds available capacity.By mid 2025, that wait had fallen to 3.2 hours, representing a reduction of nearly seventy five percent and placing the hospital among the top performers worldwide for this critical measure of patient flow.Rather than addressing emergency congestion in isolation, the hospital approached boarding time as evidence of deeper inefficiencies across the entire patient journey.Hospital leaders reframed the challenge as a system wide coordination issue that extended across laboratories, inpatient units, pharmacy services, diagnostic departments, and clinical communication channels.The hospital’s patient flow and capacity command centre, powered by artificial intelligence, became central to this effort by providing real time visibility into delays and flagging emerging bottlenecks before they evolved into full backlogs.The transformation placed strong emphasis on redesigning pathways, including admitting stable patients directly from outpatient clinics rather than routing them through the emergency department, accelerating morning discharges, expediting discharge medication preparation, and improving turnaround times for laboratory and radiology diagnostics.Individually, these redesigns appeared modest, yet their combined effect expanded inpatient capacity and enabled the hospital to accommodate rising demand for high complexity care across specialties such as transplantation, oncology, and immunotherapy.The result is a system now capable of moving patients with greater safety, speed, and predictability, reflecting a level of operational resilience that few high volume academic medical centers have been able to achieve.

