B2B Legal Services Market Anticipated to Grow at 4.6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company's B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The B2B Legal Services Market In 2025?

In the past years, there has been a consistent increase in the size of the b2b legal services market. The market is projected to expand from $432.76 billion in 2024 to $447.79 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. This growth during the historic period is due to factors like contract management, dispute resolution, regulatory compliance, globalization and cross-border transactions, and risk management.

The market size for b2b legal services is predicted to consistently expand in the coming years, reaching an anticipated value of $535.49 billion in 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Factors contributing to this projected growth include the rise of legal tech and automation, changes in regulations, emphasis on ESG (environmental, social, and governance), increased merger & acquisition activities, and the complications of international trade. During the forecast period, key market trends are expected to include data privacy and cybersecurity, technology integration, the emergence of virtual law firms and remote services, industry specialization, and the adoption of alternative fee arrangements.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The B2B Legal Services Market?

The business-to-business (B2B) legal services market's growth is predicted to be fueled by rising cybercrime incidences. Cybercrimes, which include illegal actions conducted via computers, computer networks, and the internet, often result in significant financial losses, reputational damage, and legal repercussions for criminals. By storing and disseminating high volumes of confidential data, financial details, and personal information like credit card numbers, B2B legal services become primary targets for cyber assailants. For example, the Australian Cyber Security Centre, a cyber security entity based in Australia, reported receiving 76,000 reports of cybercrimes in 2022, a 13% increase from 2020. This rise in cybercrime prevalence is, therefore, propelling the expansion of the B2B legal services market.

Who Are The Key Players In The B2B Legal Services Industry?

Major players in the B2B Legal Services include:

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

• KPMG International Cooperative

• Kirkland & Ellis LLP

• Latham & Watkins LLP

• Dentons Corporation

• DLA Piper

• Baker McKenzie

• Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP

• Sidley Austin LLP

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of B2B Legal Services Market In The Globe?

Law firms offering legal services are leveraging blockchain technology to facilitate secure transactions as well as transparent record keeping. Blockchain functions as an accessible, decentralized ledger, effectively and permanently documenting transactions between two parties. As per WebFX Inc., a web development company based in the UK, 41% of legal service firms are anticipated to utilize blockchain for transaction-related legal services. Blockchain can also facilitate the creation of digital smart contracts which are verifiable as they are recorded on the blockchain. They can free up lawyers to focus more on providing legal advice rather than drafting legal paperwork. A start-up called Chainlink has harnessed this technology to establish a system that pulls data from various sources and enhances the appeal of smart contracts. In this context, blockchain technology and smart contracts offer numerous benefits, including secure transactions, transparent account audits, reduced paperwork, and additional time for client consultation.

What Segments Are Covered In The B2B Legal Services Market Report?

The b2b legal services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Civil Or Criminal, Mergers And Acquisitions, Business Transactions, Other Services

2) By Size Of Law Firm: Large law firms, SME law firms

3) By End-User: Listed Corporations, Government Institutions, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, High Net worth Individuals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Civil Or Criminal: Civil Litigation Services, Criminal Defense Services, Employment Law Services

2) By Mergers And Acquisitions: Due Diligence Services, Transaction Structuring, Regulatory Compliance Advisory

3) By Business Transactions: Contract Drafting and Review, Intellectual Property Transactions, Real Estate Transactions

4) By Other Services: Regulatory And Compliance Advisory, Dispute Resolution And Mediation, Risk Management Consulting

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The B2B Legal Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the B2B legal services market, with Western Europe following closely as the second largest. The B2B legal services market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

