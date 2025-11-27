Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Influencer Script Market to Reach USD $3.65 Billion by 2029 at 25.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Influencer Script Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Influencer Script Market?

The market size for the artificial intelligence-based influencer script has seen significant growth in previous years. The industry is projected to expand from a value of $1.18 billion in 2024 to $1.48 billion by 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include a surge in demand for customized digital content, a rise in investing in marketing campaigns led by influencers, increasing use of virtual influencers by companies, a spike in social media content consumption, expansion of worldwide influencer marketing budgets, and increasing preference for cost-effective content creation methods.

Surges in the artificial intelligence (AI) powered influencer script market size are predicted for the forthcoming years, projecting an escalation to $3.66 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. Contributing factors to this expansion through the forecast period include a heightened emphasis on engaging audiences and genuine content, a rise in partnerships between brands and digital innovators, and rising consumer interest in interactive and captivating experiences. There's also an increased demand for scalable influencer marketing strategies, the broadening of influencer alliances across a variety of sectors, and a growing attention on real-time audience analytics and behavior insights. Upcoming trends in this period involve technological progression in generative language models for script development, enhancement in algorithms for emotion-driven storytelling, breakthroughs in automated voice and expression synthesis for influencers, advancements in multimodal content production integrating text and visual elements, ongoing research and progress in culturally adaptive influencer narratives, and pioneering invention in real-time AI-backed script optimization tools.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Influencer Script Global Market Growth?

The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI)-generated influencer script market is anticipated to be driven by the ascending adoption of digital marketing. The term digital marketing implies the practice of promoting brands, items, or services across various digital mediums including online platforms, social media, and search engines. The surge in digital marketing is accredited to the expanded online visibility of businesses aiming to bolster brand involvement and customer engagement. AI-generated influencer scripts facilitate the acceptance of digital marketing by empowering brands to cultivate personalized, engaging, and scalable content that enhances audience targeting, campaign continuity, and overall marketing effectiveness. As an illustration, in June 2024, as per Eurostat, the Luxembourg-based statistical institution of the European Union, it was reported that 60.9% of the companies in the EU utilized at least a single type of social media platform in 2023. Hence, the burgeoning adoption of digital marketing is fueling the growth of the AI-generated influencer script market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Influencer Script Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Influencer Script Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Pepper Content Pvt. Ltd.

• Synthesia Limited

• Anyword Ltd.

• HeyGen Inc.

• Jasper AI Inc.

• InVideo Inc.

• Descript Inc.

• CopyAI Inc.

• Writesonic Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Influencer Script Market?

Leading firms in the AI-based influencer script sector are prioritizing the integration of cutting-edge technologies, including generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) powered script creation. This advanced language modelling system utilizes deep learning and natural language processing techniques to interpret human input and craft outputs that mimic human-like contextual relevance. For instance, in February 2024, Pictory, an American AI video platform, debuted the Custom Pictory GPT. This GPT-powered script tool can translate customer concepts into full video scripts, automatically creating ready-to-publish videos using AI-script-to-video conversion, automated voiceover and scene selection, and instantaneous content modification. The Custom Pictory GPT boosts efficiency, scalability, and steadiness in brand narrative, empowering creators and marketers to efficiently develop high-quality, influencer-styled videos customized for various audiences and platforms.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Influencer Script Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated influencer script market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Social Media Marketing, Brand Promotion, Content Creation, Advertising, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises, Influencer Agencies, Individual Influencers, Other End-Users

Subsegments

1) By Software: Content Generation Platforms, Scriptwriting Automation Tools, Voice Synthesis Software, Video Rendering Solutions, Virtual Influencer Creation Tools, Analytics And Performance Optimization Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Custom Script Development Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, Content Strategy And Optimization Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-generated influencer script market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-generated-influencer-script-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Influencer Script Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Influencer Script, North America is highlighted as the premier region. It's also predicted that Asia-Pacific will showcase the most accelerated growth during the forecasted period. The report encompasses markets in regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

